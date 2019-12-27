Mankato West out shot St. Peter in defeating the Saints 61-45 in the first round of the St. Olaf College Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament Friday at Skoglund Center in Northfield.
West finished 22 of 48 from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3-point land, and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.
St. Peter made 18 of 45 from the field, with 6 of 16 from outside the arc, and 3 of 5 from the line.
The Scarlets made 16 of 26 (61 percent) from the field in the first half in taking a 47-24 lead. The Saints outscored West 21-14 in the second half.
"Ran into a good West team tonight that shot the ball really well the first half," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "We had a tough time keeping them in front of us and gave up a lot of open shots. Second half we did a better job defensively. We still need to shoot better, but that is something we will continue to work on."
Morgan Kelly paced the Saints with 14 points and two blocked shots.
Sarah Conlon of St. Peter also hit double figures with 12 points and a team high four assists.
St. Peter's Lilly Ruffin also blocked two shots and led with eight rebounds.
West improved to 6-2, while St. Peter fell to 6-3
St. Peter next plays Prior Lake at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at St. Olaf.
The Saints have a week off before their next game 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at St. James.
St. Peter 24 21 — 45
Mankato 47 14 — 61
St. Peter 45 (Morgan Kelly 14, Sarah Conlon 12, Lilly Ruffin 4, Abby Haggenmiller 3, Josie Wiebusch 3, Katie Petersen, Emma Jones 2, Maddie More 2, Rhyan Holmgren 2, M. Kamm 1)
Rebounds 22 (Ruffin 8, Kelly 4, Wiebusch 2, Conlon 1, Holmgren 1, Kamm 1, More 1, Petersen 1, Grace Remmert 1, unassigned/team 2)
Assists 11 (Conlon 4, Haggenmiller 2, Amelia Carlson 1, Holmgren 1, Jones 1, Ruffin 1, Wiebusch 1)
Steals 3 (Holmgren 1, Kamm 1, Remmert 1)
Blocks 5 (Kelly 2, Ruffin 2, Wiebusch 1)
FG 18-45 (40%)
3FG 6-16 (38%, Kelly 2-4, Conlon 2-3, Haggenmiller 1-2, Wiebusch 1-2)
FT 3-5 (60%)