Coaches
Head Coach - Jesse Lager - 6 years with St. Peter trap team, 4 of them Co-Head coach with Doug Boyer
Assistant Coaches - Jake Powers, Steve Alger, Chad DeBlieck, Chad Salzwedel, Jeremy Haggenmiller, Jason Wendroth, Tom Hergert, Sam Maas, Jesse Tate, Bennet DeBlieck, Jeff Lemkey, Pete Otterness and Brandon Stoffergren
Last Year's Seniors
Blake Rehnelt, Bennet DeBlieck, Kendrick Wilking, James Gran, Alex Wenner, Jaden Neubauer, Julia Powers, Matthew Witty Frank, Matthew Johnson and Michael Moline
"Due to COVID we were unable to participate in the 2020 season since St. Peter was in distance learning," Lager said.
"This years seniors are Carter Wendroth, Konrad Wernsing, Kia Maas, Jack Leonard, Abby Haggenmiller, Noah Klaseus, Levi Powers, Nathan Pettis, Jaeger Kennedy and Emma Jones.
"The 2021 season looks to be another good year with 67 kids on the team, five of them being 6th graders, 12- 7th graders, 13- 8th graders, 13- freshmen, 7- sophomores, 7- juniors and 10- seniors.
"We have one of our largest numbers of new shooters this year, with five of them being girls. I think these girl will be a fun group to watch progress over the season. The freshmen group will also be a group to watch this year.
"Our season will be starting April 11 at Caribou Gun Club in Le Sueur. The coaching staff and shooters cant wait to get back to the range and break some clays. Lastly we would like to thank all our sponsors for your continuing support! Without you, we wouldn't be where we are today!"