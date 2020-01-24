With Blue Earth Area leading 55-54 and St. Peter senior guard Ethan Volk at the free-throw line, he looked over to head coach Sean Keating and said, "I got this."
Volk then delivered the game-tying and game-winning free throws with 2.7 seconds left as the host Saints edged the Buccaneers 56-55 on Friday in Big South Conference boys basketball.
"He was ready for it," Keating said of Volk. "He wasn't nervous at all."
Keating expected tough competition from the Bucs, although St. Peter beat BEA 67-49 on Dec. 17
"Blue Earth is playing really well, and they're really well coached," Keating said. "I have a lot of respect for (head coach) Colby (Swanson) and what they do. They're an up-and-coming team.
"We found a way at the end to hit both of those free throws. It wasn't our best game, but it's awful nice to be in a close game and have to make some plays under pressure."
St. Peter had trouble scoring, especially in the second half. For the game, the Saints shot 45 percent on 2-pointers 35 percent on 3-pointers and 55 percent on free throws.
"It makes it a lot easier if you put the ball in," Keating said.
The Bucs trailed 27-24 at halftime and by as much as 10 points (44-34) in the second half after a 3-pointer by St. Peter point guard Ethan Grant with 9:45 to play. Grant finished with 14 points.
But BEA, led with 15 points by 5-foot-8 point guard, Austin Thiefoldt, roared back to take a 51-50 lead with 7:14 left. The Bucs increased the lead to 55-51 on a pair of baskets by guard Grant Strukel with 4:40 remaining.
Keating said he's always had a ton of respect for Thiefoldt. "He played his tail off tonight and played big for them."
The Saints cut the lead to 55-54 on a free throw by Bennett Olson at 4:14 left and a baseline-driving basket by leading scorer, guard Josh Johnson, who finished with 18 points, on a pass from center Wyatt Olson with 1:48 to play.
Then Volk drew a foul and calmly sunk a pair of free throws to clinch the 56-55 victory.
Keating said the Saints need Johnson and others to step up and score because everyone is focused on leading scorer and rebounder Wyatt Olson, who faced double- and triple-teams all night and scored 10 points, about half his average.
"That's what we're going to see in March, so we got to be ready for it," Keating said.
St. Peter (10-5 and ranked 10th in the state in Class AAA) has a tough schedule coming up at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan (11-5), at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Waseca (13-3 and ranked second in Class AA) at St. Peter and 5 p.m. Saturday versus Class AAAA Mounds View (12-2) at Kasson-Mantorville.
Blue Earth 24 31 — 55
St. Peter 27 29 — 56
St. Peter 56 (Josh Johnson 18, Ethan Grant 14, Wyatt Olson 10, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 7, Ethan Volk 6, Bennett Olson 1)
2FG 13-29 (45%)
3FG 6-17 (35%) Johnson 3-5, Grant 1-2, Oeltjenbruns 1-4, Volk 1-3)
FT 12-22 (55%)
Boys Basketball Big South Conference East Division
Conf. Overall For Agst
Waseca 6-0 13-3 77.9 58.7
St. Peter 5-1 11-5 71.8 63.6
Fairmont 3-2 7-5 56.8 57.2
Blue Earth Area 2-3 6-6 59.8 58.0
New Ulm 1-5 3-11 55.7 68.7
St. James Area 0-6 4-11 62.4 74.1
3A boys rankings from MN Basketball News
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Mankato East
3. De LaSalle
4. Totino-Grace
5. Marshall
6. Austin
7. Waconia
8. Delano
9. St. Cloud Apollo
10. St. Peter