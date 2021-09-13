Friday night, the St. Peter Saints football team traveled to Fairmont to take on the high-powered offense of the Cardinals. The Saints were able to put points on the scoreboard but were not able to match Fairmont, as the Cardinals won 36-16.
"Fairmont is a very good team," said St. Peter head coach Brian Odland. "They are big, fast and they make plays. We knew their QB (Jorgenson) is a playmaker, and he showed it running and throwing."
The Cardinals scored the first three touchdowns of the game, a 48-yard pass from Jorgensen, a 27-yard pass from Jorgensen and a 68-yard pass from Jorgensen.
Shea Hildebrandt gave the Saints some life late in the second quarter when he intercepted a pass from Jorgensen and returned the ball inside the 10-yard line.
St. Peter quarterback Kole Guth then threw a seven-yard passing touchdown to Ashton Volk, before converting a two-point attempt with a pass to Bennett Olson.
The Cardinals scored two more touchdowns in the second half, and picked up a safety as well, before St. Peter's second quarterback Peyton Odland found Sam Moelter for an 18-yard passing touchdown with 3:28 to go in the game.
Odland then found Harold Born in the end zone to convert the two-point attempt and wrap scoring on the night.
"Fairmont was able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," said coach Odland.
The Saints finished the night with 102 yards of offense, 80 through the air and 22 on the ground, while the Cardinals recorded 263 passing yards and 160 yards rushing.
Odland concluded, "We will learn from this game and be ready for our home opener next week against Worthington."
St. Peter hosts Worthington Friday, Sept. 17, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m., as the team plays it's first home game of the season.