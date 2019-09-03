Triple winners Morgan Kelly and Olivia Denzer led the unbeaten St. Peter swimming and diving team to a 90-84 victory over host Albert Lea Tuesday.
With the win, the Saints improved to 3-0.
Kelly won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.99. She also swam on two winning relays: the 200 medley relay with Shelby Graft, Jaiden Landsom and Hannah Denzer in 2:00.57 and the 200 freestyle relay with Anna Boomgaarden, Kathryn Larson and Olivia Denzer in 2:03.55.
Olivia Denzer also won the 100 freestyle (59.87) and the 200 freestyle (2:13.30).
Lauren Feder won 1-meter diving (173.65 points). Brianna Baker placed third (110.25), and Lexi Johnson took fourth (94.05).
In the 200 individual medley, Jaiden Landsom finished second (2:29.74), Larson third (2:46.36) and Salena Smit fourth (2:47.32).
In the 100 butterfly, RaeAnn Smit touched second (1:09.97), Boomgaarden third (1:10.26) and Graft fourth (1:12.17).
In the 200 medley relay, RaeAnn Smit, Lexi Johnson, Salena Smit and Isabel Avant placed third (2:12.15)
In the 200 freestyle relay, Madison Kelly, Maya Pettis, Amelia Dickie and Paige Wachal placed third (2:03.59).
In the 200 freestyle, Boomgaarden finished third (2:27.92) and Aubry Landsom fifth (2:30.26)
In the 50 freestyle, Hannah Denzer placed second (27.77) and Avant third (28.38).
With the Saints having an insurmountable lead, they swam the last three events exhibition.
St. Peter travels to the Prior Lake Invitational on Saturday at Hidden Oaks Middle School. Teams also include Bloomington Jefferson, Cretin-Derham Hall, Mankato West and Shakopee.