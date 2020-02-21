In a key Section 2AAA seeding game, St. Peter boys basketball team finished off the regular season Thursday with a 79-60 victory over Worthington on Senior Night at St. Peter.
The Saints will lose nine seniors to graduation: captains Wyatt Olson, Ethan Volk and Kaden Oeltjenbruns, plus Josh Johnson, Daniel Nadeau, Isse Noor, Mason Doherty, Carson Kennedy and manager Charlie Remmert.
Wyatt Olson led the Saints with a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Johnson also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Also in double digits, Ethan Grant scored 12 points..
The Saints improved to 18-8, while Worthington fell to 11-14.
The Saints have 13 days off until the playoffs start March 4. In the meantime, the Saints are scrimmaging New Ulm Cathedral. Section 2AAA seeding is on Feb. 29.
Worthington 31 29 60
St. Peter 47 32 79
St. Peter 79 (Wyatt Olson 21, Josh Johnson 18, Ethan Grant 12, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 9, Bennett Olson 6, Mason Doherty 3, Isse Noor 3, Ethan Volk 3, Carson Kennedy 2, Vinny Guappone 2)
Rebounds 37 (Wyatt Olson 15, Johnson 10, Grant 5, Bennett 3, Kennedy 2, Oeltjenbruns 2, Volk 2, Nadeau 1, Noor 1, Josh Robb 1)
Assists 19 (Oeltjenbruns 5, Grant 4, Wyatt Olson 3, Johnson 2, Nadeau 2, Bennett Olson 2, Robb 1)
Steals 15 (Grant 3, Wyatt Olson 3, Nadeau 2, Oeltjenbruns 2, Volk 2, Doherty 1, Kennedy 1, Noor 1)
Blocks 1 (Noor 1)
2FG 18-33 (44%)
3FG 12-36 (33%)
FG 7-10 (70%)