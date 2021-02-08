After playing their worst half of the season on Friday at Fairmont, the St. Peter Saints reversed their fortunes Monday in a rematch with the Cardinals at St. Peter.
On Friday, the Saints fell behind Fairmont 46-33 in a 68-62 loss
On Monday, St. Peter took a 33-20 first-half lead in a 62-50 victory.
Junior center Bennett Olson led the Saints to the lead with 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. He finished with four 3-pointers.
Senior point guard Ethan Grant led the attack in the second half with 11 of his 19 points.
Also for the Saints, junior forward Marwan Abdi scored 7, senior guard Carter Wendroth netted 5 points, junior guard Vinny Guappone scored 4, senior forward Josh Robb hit a 3-pointer, and senior forward Kelson Lund made a 2-pointer.
St. Peter jumped a 13-7 lead with 10 minutes to play in the first half on 5 points by Olson and 4 each by Abdi and Grant.
But the Cardinals cut it to 15-14 with 6 minutes left.
The Saints then went on an 18-6 run to close out the first half with a layup by Olson and a 33-20 lead.
St. Peter increased the lead to 51-37 with 7:40 left in the second half when Grant made a basket for his 17th point.
Wendroth gave the Saints their biggest lead, 55-37 on a layup with 4:30 to go.
Farimont cut it to 60-50 on a 3-point play by Jacob Crissinger, but Grant made a lay-up to end it 62-50 St. Peter.
The teams are in a close battle in the Big South Conference. Fairmont fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big South, while St. Peter upped to 4-3, 3-2.
St. Peter travels to New Ulm at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Check back later for more St. Peter statistics and comments from head coach Sean Keating.