Practices and games have been shut down for at least two weeks for St. Peter High School girls basketball and Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey because of COVID protocols and contact tracing within each program. Players are quarantined.
That cancels at least three games of the regular season for the Bulldogs (March 4 versus Fairmont, March 5 at Windom and March 8 at Albert Lea). Plans are, if there are no more positive tests, to get back on the ice for the Section 2A playoffs which begin with a play-in round on March 16, followed by first round March 18, semifinals March 20 and finals March 24 at high seeds.
St. Peter basketball team will also miss at least three games (March 2 at Waseca, March 4 at Marshall, March 6 at Simley and March 8 versus St. James). The Section 2AA playoffs run March 18, 23 and 26.
"As it stands now, the girls team will not be back for the March 12th Big South game," St. Peter Activities Director Jordan Paula said. "We are working through if and when that game would be played. Also, the current plan is to play the March game for boys hockey at Fairmont, but we are working to confirm that.
"It's a tough stretch for our teams, but we'll bounce back and be ready to go for section play."