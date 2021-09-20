The St. Peter Saints girls soccer team traveled to Mankato Monday night to take on the Mankato West Scarlets. Despite some strong performances from the Saints, it was the Scarlets that came away with a 3-0 win.
"We had some players that stepped up tonight, Grace Dlouhy, Adrianna Bixby, Rachel Salfer and Natalie Petersen," said Saints head coach Breanna Landsteiner "Katie Gurrola did an awesome job in net. She kept us in the game and had some pretty great saves tonight. "
Mankato West outshot St. Peter 15-5 in the match.
"We played tough, but we made some mistakes and West capitalized on those mistakes," added Landsteiner. "We still have to work on fine tuning our game, marking up players, being a couple steps ahead rather than reacting when the play has happened, and jockeying the opponent."
St. Peter travels to Marshall Tuesday, Sept. 21 to take on Tigers with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m.