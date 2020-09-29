High school football and volleyball players and coaches are enthusiastic about getting a chance to be back on the field and court across the state, and it's no different for teams in the area.
After a long layoff and a lot of uncertainty, all related to the COVID-19 pandemic, practices for football and volleyball were able to start Aug. 17. The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors had originally voted Aug. 4 to delay football and volleyball seasons until March, meaning only practices would be allowed in the fall. But the MSHSL reversed its decision on Sept. 21, reinstating football and volleyball seasons in the fall with practices beginning Sept. 28. Volleyball matches can start Oct. 8. Football games will begin Oct. 9.
Area teams that were already participating in the fall practice sessions include Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and St. Peter. Cleveland decided to not participate in the volleyball or football training, with the new construction going on at the school and outside on the field, Cleveland Activities Director Rich Kern said Sept. 17: "Hopefully soon we will be able to as the construction project is coming along."
The newly approved football regular season will consist of six weeks with six games, which will be followed by a two-week postseason beginning Nov. 16, with no state tournament. The volleyball regular season will last 11 weeks and consist of 14 matches with no regular season tournaments or invitationals, followed by two weeks of section playoffs, beginning Nov. 30, with no state tournament.
Normally football regular seasons are eight games with playoffs leading to a state tournament. Volleyball traditionally has had 20-plus matches followed by section and state.
Glad to be back
Le Sueur-Henderson football head coach Mike May and co-captains Luke Graff and Zach Berndt were glad to be back practicing in September, even before the regular season was reinstated.
"It's exciting grabbing the cleats out of the closet again and just getting back into that school-and-practice rhythm," said Berndt, who is in his third year as starting quarterback and linebacker. "It's nice to get back to some type of schedule beyond just sitting at home. It's nice to get back out and start playing with your guys again. Football is a fun sport to play as a group and with your friends. For me and Lukas we only have a year left here doing this with this group, so it's kind of nice to be with these guys again and back doing something. And it's been fun. Mike's a great coach, and he loves everybody on the team. We're a big family, so it's been really good. We've been having a great time."
Graff, a running back/linebacker, said: "It feels nice to have some normalcy again after being away from people for seven months. It's nice to have a sport to come together with and have some camaraderie again. So it's nice to be around people, and it's exciting."
May said: "I am just happy we got some time to work with our athletes. It was great to see them all again, and we are having a lot of fun getting back on the ball field. This is a chance for our players to get back in the swing of things and work on football related skills."
TCU football head coach Matt Collins and tri-captains Kayden Factor, Mason O'Malley and Riley O'Malley also were glad to get back into the swing of things.
Factor, a senior running back and linebacker, said, "It feels good to be back on the field playing again because we didn't think we were going to be able to. You kind of forget about everything when you're on the field.
Factor hadn't played a sport since last football season. Spring sports were cancelled, and Factor plays baseball.
"It's better once everybody gets back on the field, and everybody gets back into the groove," Factor said.
Mason O'Malley, a senior running back and linebacker, said: "It was getting pretty boring not playing football throughout the summer. I like football a lot. We didn't go to any camps. But we had on home camp which is nice, and the captains had a couple of seven-on-seven practices for the younger players. It felt good practicing this week. We've been going a lot quicker, fast-paced practices compared to last year.
Mason's cousin, Riley O'Malley, a senior wide receiver and defensive end, said: "It feels nice just to get back into the swing of things and on a schedule. We've been working hard all summer to actually have it pay off this fall. We've had summer team lifting weights mostly for strengthening, and our captains would get everybody together and run some routes to get our footwork down and staying active."
There are guidelines for social distancing, but Collins thinks it's worth the extra effort.
"It has definitely had its challenges trying to keep everything safe, but it has been a positive learning experience so far," Collins said. "Our players are excited to be on the field and playing football together even if it is not 'normal.' For us a lot of concepts are new, so this is a great learning opportunity for our players. Our freshman and sophomore classes are also our largest classes, so it's been a great chance for them and our upperclassman to get consistent practice time where we are focusing solely on our schemes."
St. Peter head football coach Brian Odland said, "This has been good for all of us involved (players and coaches) to come together for the camaraderie. This is what we think of when we talk about summer ending and school starting, it has helping us bring some sense of 'normalcy' to the kids. The seniors are embracing their leadership role and having fun, but working hard. The kids are excited and having fun – that’s really what this is about. We are all working towards becoming a team."
St. Peter tri-captain Ethan Grant, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, added, "It's nice getting back on the field after going months of doing nothing in high school sports. It gives us more hope."
Asked about what it's like to be playing again, St. Perter volleyball head coach Carmen Hanson said it's "awesome." Once you get back in the gym, the rush just is overwhelming. It's exciting to be back and in the gym and see how excited the girls are to be back in the gym. It allows the girls to build relationships, and allows coaches the opportunity to see girls in action like we would for pre-season or summer camps."
Fall versus spring
While St. Peter football senior captains Johnny Miller and Carter Wendroth prefer the traditional fall football season, Grant wanted it to be delayed until spring for a longer season with more games.
"It would be better to have a whole season, especially for the seniors," Grant said. "Either way, we were going to be ready to play."
The TCU football captains agree that they would like to play in the fall.
Factor said, "I hoped to play this fall because football has always been something in the fall, and I don't want to have to have baseball and football split (in the spring). It would be less in the spring, too. It will be better in the fall because everybody is ready for it."
Mason O'Malley said, "I think spring would be a little weird. It would be cold and wet and maybe snow. I wouldn't want to play in the snow. Fall is made for football. Homecoming would be weird without football and volleyball. Football is a big part of school in the fall because everybody looks forward to the game."
Riley O'Malley said, "I never really played football in the spring before. I'd like it a lot better in the fall. I like the cool weather, and football is like a fall thing. I think in the spring it would be all wet and muddy, and we might have a snow storm. We might have had to practice in they gym."
COVID rules
Contact is limited in practices, players are divided into smaller groups, and sanitizing equipment is commonplace.
"We won’t have any contact player to player," LS-H coach May said. "We are using a little bit of equipment. The linemen may strike a pad, but we are trying to be very cautious about sanitizing and keeping the same people working together in small groups. We are keeping small groups of athletes working together. We keep social distance and best we can and if the athletes use the locker room after practice they need their mask on indoors."
Berndt misses tackling.
"I love the sport of football and the contact," he said. "The big one is offensive linemen. Don't beat up on each other and don't be rubbing on each other and even receivers running routes we're trying to spaced as we can in everything. Right now we're just getting the rhythm with receivers and quarterbacks to get the throws in. But Mike is a great coach, and he's got this all planned out and whatever he says, we'll do."
TCU coach Collins added, "We are focusing on trying to stay in pods and limiting the size of our practice pods. We are also sanitizing equipment daily. We are also limiting physical contact between players and trying to keep our position groups spread out apart from each other. Right now we are trying to limit most of our contact to just being with bags and practice dummies. Of course, it can be difficult to limit contact altogether in football activities, but we are making the most of what we are allowed to do."
Mason O'Malley noted, "We can't always be close to each other all the time. We have to keep distance. Other than that, it's been like a regular practice.
St. Peter took a methodical approach.
"We are following the guidelines provided from the MSHSL and Coaches Association," Odland said. "We will work our way up to 'thud' contact in week three of the practices. The (original practice only) guidelines do not move beyond thud contact. Hold pads when blocking."
It's a similar story on the volleyball courts.
"There are some limitations with some of the competition drills, but I would say the biggest challenge is having to wear the masks inside," St. Peter coach Hanson said. "Volleyball is all about communication, so when you can't hear your teammate call plays it makes it challenging. So far so good. We just need to keep reminding players how important it is to follow the rules so we can continue to play."
Compared to normal
Compared to normal practices, May said, "It is a lot slower right now. I would compare it to the first couple days of no contact. We are doing a lot of individual technique drills. Stance and steps for linemen. Running routes, working hand offs, and throwing for the skill position players. Later in our practice session, we will start to play a little 7-on-7 with the skill position players."
According to Graff, "It's obviously a little more laid back. We can't do as much as we could last year when we didn't have any restrictions. It feels more like a conditioning type of practice just running through some stuff that we really need to go through. No matter what kind of practices, it's just good to be back. If it was a really regular full on, full pads practice, I'd be having as much fun as I am right now being with everybody."
The need for distancing also complicates matters.
"It's different, because you're more spaced out and obviously you're social distancing as much as you can to try to stay safe," Berndt said. "But it's still the same thing if you're getting the interaction in the huddle and stuff. You're just not as tight. You still got the communication. We're trying to keep it as similar as we would at normal practice. But there's only so much you can do with the situation we are in."
TCU's Collins added, "Right now, for us, it is a slower pace than a normal practice will be. We are focusing a lot on teaching and fundamentals. We also are trying to limit group sizes so we don't do as much whole group stuff as we normally would. We are focusing a lot on fundamentals and installing new packages especially offensively. We are hoping to do some kind of modified scrimmage on our last practice day, but we have not worked out the details on that completely yet."
Factor said practices are "a little different because we've got a new coach, but it's going good."
Mason O'Malley said the extra practicing helps "get us a lot more reps on our new plays which will help mentally."
Riley O'Malley it's "actually pretty similar to normal practices. We do the same drills. It's just different plays and formations. We're catching on to things really quick, the plays. We have a lot of different formations. With a new coach, it's new everything. It takes a while to get used to, but I like it."
Before the season was announced, there was no specific structure needed, meaning coaches had more flexibility with practices.
"Our practices have looked a lot like the first week of a normal football season — just shortened in duration," Odland said. "With no immediate urgency of a pending game, we have been and will be spending a lot of time running plays and doing drill work on air or bags. Practice time is shorter, and we don’t have the same sense of urgency because we don’t have an upcoming game to plan for. We are also making special teams skill players work a priority during these practices."
Volleyball coach Hanson said, "We use two nets so we can spread the girls out more. We are focusing more on individual skills. During play it is pretty much normal play. But during drills, we spread the girls out."
Making the best of it
It's been challenging for student athletes since sports were canceled last spring and with all the changes this fall, but they're trying to make the best of it. Graff plans to run track in college, so this is likely his last year playing football.
"So this is very important as a senior," Graff said. "I'm hoping for the best with however anything pans out. I'm hoping to get in as much of the season as we can because it's quite depressing that we're not going to have a true senior year."
Berndt plans to play football and/or baseball in college.
"Ever since I've been a kid, I'd like to see if I can make it at the next level," Berndt said. "Football is my favorite sport, but I'd go for baseball, too, if I could. Either one I'd like to see if I can play football at the next level, even baseball. Whatever life comes and throws at me, I'd like to give it a try."