Brad Becker from Arlington piloted a different IMCA Hobby Car to victory lane to win his first feature of the year Saturday, June 12 at Arlington Raceway. Despite five caution flags during the race, he held off hardcharging Cory Probst in the 75c car for the win. Probst took 2nd, and Luke Trebelhorn took 3rd.
Jim Horejsi from Marshall made the trek to the Arlington Raceway pay off in the IMCA Sport Modified feature starting 10th deep into the field and picking up the win. Fuzzy Albrecht was the early leader, but on lap 11 there was a series of yellow flags and restarts due to spinouts and on the last restart Horejsi dug deep down in turn 2 and took the lead. With only three laps left he stayed out front as Matt Looft was working to gain on Albrecht. The following lap he got the spot and then worked on Horejsi but settled for 2nd just ahead of Albrecht.
The IMCA Sport Compact feature saw three yellow flags on the first lap of the race as the drivers had a bit of a tough time on the dry slick track. Levi Selly was the early leader but by lap 3, rookie driver Taylor Pearson was out front and remained the leader for the duration to win his first feature of the year. Marschall Robinson took 2nd just a bumper ahead of Justin Dose.
The IMCA Sprint car feature saw three different leaders with Brett Allen taking the lead right off and getting ahead of the field but on lap 5 there was an incident in turn 2 which caused the 22 of Justin Allen to flip over. He was OK but out of the race. On the restart, Brandon Allen took the high side and passed both Brett Allen and Bill Johnson to take the lead but on lap 13 another caution came out when Bruce Allen spun his car around in turn 2. On that restart Johnson took the lead from Brandon and Trevor Serbus was right behind him. They raced together for the remaining two laps, but it was Johnson who took the checkered first with Serbus behind him and the 4s of Michael Stien nosed his way past Brandon to claim 3rd place. In post race tech Johnson was DQ's due to low weight so Serbus was awarded the win.
Karl Hewitt Jr. had a clean sweep for the evening again in Hobby Outlaw feature holding off Rodney Manthey the entire distance to win. Manthey took 2nd and Mike Salisbury III who started 5th moved up into 3rd place.
The IMCA Modified feature had Brian Shaughnessy lead the first 11 laps taking the lead from his 2nd row start, but he couldn't hold off hardcharging Trent Loverude who started 9th and moved forward fast to challenge Shaughnessy. He got it done with three laps to go, but Clint Hatlestad was also on the move and battled with Loverude for the last few laps also. In the end, Loverude came out victorious, Hatlestad took 2nd ahead of Dan Menk, and Schaughnessy took 4th.
The IMCA Stock Car feature was furious with two different leaders and many position changes throughout the 20 lap race. Matt Schauer commanded the beginning of the race but half way through, Dan Mackenthun was able to take the lead. The 87 of Brent Uecker was the fast car on the track as he had moved up from his 8th place start and picked off cars one by one to challenge Mackenthun. Mackenthun guarded his spot and went onto win as Uecker took 2nd and Taylor Willms, who had been running in 5th place, moved up to 3rd just ahead of Curt Lund.