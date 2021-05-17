Belle Plaine out hit St. Peter 16-3 in defeating the Saints 9-2 on Monday at Veterans Field.
The Tigers jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first inning on seven hits, two hit by pitches and a walk.
The Saints cut the lead to 7-1 with a run in the third. Jorden Jeremiason reached second on an error on a overthrow of first. He advanced to second, third and home on wild pitches.
Belle Plaine answered with a run in the fourth on a triple and single and a run in the fifth on two singles.
The Saints cut the lead to 9-2 with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Moelter led off with a single, Jeremiason reached on a fielder's choice, Shea Hildebrandt singled, and Theo Giedd singled in Jeremiason.
The Tigers scored three runs in the sixth on on four hits to win by the 10-run rule.
Three players had a hit each for St. Peter: Giedd went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, Hildebrandt finished 1-for-1 with a walk, and Moelter batted 1-for-3.
David Winnett started at pitcher for St. Peter and lasted ⅔ of an inning. He allowed seven runs on six hits, one walk and two hit by pitches.
Jake Rimstad pitched the next 3⅓ innings, giving up one run on four hits and one walk, while striking out three.
Josh Robb finished up the last two innings with three runs on six hits, one hit by pitch and one strikeout.
Belle Plaine improved to 12-3.
St. Peter (6-11) finishes off the regular season with three road games: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at New Ulm, 4:30 p.m. Friday at Waconia and 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan.