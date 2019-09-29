After offensive sparkplug Tyce Shook left the game with a first-quarter injury, and quarterback Alex McCabe followed late in the second, the Clippers fielded a skeleton crew against host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Falling 43-0, the Friday contest was injury to insult as the last time the Clippers were blanked was back in October, 2004.
“We have to fight through the injuries,” said Brock Olson, who, although playing with a cast on his wrist, was one of the four seniors healthy enough to be in the lineup. “We’ve got to fight harder and dig deeper.”
Looking solid against the 2-2 Bucs, the Clipper defense held after their offense went seven plays and punted. McCabe hooked up with senior Jerren Jobe for a 10-yard pass and a first down in their next series, but after four unfinished passes, the Clippers turned the ball over on downs.
Rattling off runs, the Bucs drove the 45 yards they needed for a score. The PAT kick was way short, but WEM went up 6-0 with 3:12 left in quarter one.
With Shook injuring his shoulder, the only positive yards the Clippers got after the kickoff was on a WEM penalty, but the defense pushed the Bucs back 4 yards forcing another punt.
“No disrespect to the offense, but our defense has been solid all year,” said assistant coach Kyle Atherton. “We understand the concepts and are building confidence every week, but the injury bug…Tyce is down, and now everyone is starting to get hurt. You’ve got guys crawling and then 10 plays later their ready to go in. I question the guts we need to move forward.”
The first play after senior Jamal Zishka returned the ball to the Clipper 24, the Bucs got the ball back on a McCabe fumble and then took advantage with a 22-yard pass and then a 1-yard sweep right for the score. With a 2-point conversion, the Clippers trailed 14-0 a few seconds into the second quarter.
Later, Isaac Mueller pounced on a WEM fumble near midfield, but the Clippers lost 8 yards before punting. It went from bad to worse for the Clippers with the Bucs returning the punt 60 yards for the score. With the PAT run, the Clippers were behind 22-0.
Mueller took a McCabe pass 33 yards after the kickoff, but the Clippers turned the ball over on downs at the WEM 27. Once again the Clipper defense held. The Bucks intercepted, but the Clippers got the ball back when senior Josh Dawald recovered a fumble.
McCabe, who was hurting in the previous series didn’t return, and sophomore Jackson Meyer took over at QB. WEM scored after the second half kickoff and took advantage of Clipper turnovers to cruise to the victory.
“I had chat with them at the end,” Atherton said. “Certain teams have the tradition. We have the talent, but we don’t have the mentality, and they’ve got to fix it if they want to win.”
McCabe completed six of 22 passes for 58 yards. He was picked off once. Meyer completed three of nine pass attempts for 48 yards and was intercepted twice. Jobe had three catches for 52 yards. Tommy Kennedy carried the ball 13 times for 33 yards.
Kennedy had a dozen tackles with three of them behind the line. Eric Rohlfing had 13 tackles with four behind the line. Tanyon Hoheisel and Cameron Seely each had seven tackles with one behind the line.
Healthy, the Clippers would have a good chance of beating winless Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Friday. The homecoming game will be played in Le Center.
Senior Levi Baker, who didn’t play in Waterville, expects to be back in uniform, but the status of Shook is expected to be out for the season, and McCabe is questionable. Luke Mueller, who has not made it on the field yet this year, was in the crow’s nest at Waterville.
“We’ve got good guys behind them,” Olson said. “We’ve just got to trust them to do their jobs.”