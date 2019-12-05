Coach Mary Lager's Saints swimming and diving team amassed records and awards throughout the 2019 season, one of which included four state meet entries.
It was led by junior Morgan Kelly, who earned All-State honors via her fourth-place finish in the Class A 100-yard breaststroke, setting a school record time of 1:06.75 during the season. Kelly also was a state participant in the 200-yard individual medley, establishing another school record time of 2:11.70.
Kelly also joined the Saints' 200-yard medley relay team at the state, along with Shelby Graft, Olivia Denzer and Jaiden Landsom.
The Saints' fourth entry at the Class A state meet was senior diver Lauren Feder.
Feder and Kelly were recently honored at the teams' year-end banquet, with Kelly receiving the MVP honor and Feder as Diver of the Year.
Other team awards went to Madi Kisor (Spirit Award), Izzy Johnson (Most Improved grades 7-9), Lauren Odland (Most Improved 10-12) and Paige Wachel (Hardest Worker).
Eighth-grader Hannah Denzer was also recognized for her school record performance with a time of 5:29.50 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Six Saints were also honored with the Mantas All-City Awards, which recognize St. Peter and Mankato area swimmers and divers who have earned the most points for their teams in championship meets.
Those six include Kelly, Jaiden Landsom, Olivia Denzer, Hannah Denzer, Graft and Feder.
Captains were also named for the 2020 St. Peter High School swimming and diving season: Kelly, Graft and Kathryn Larson.
Saints award winner bios (compiled by coach Mary Lager)
Most Valuable Swimmer: Morgan Kelly is an outstanding athlete, who worked hard to overcome adversity early in the season. At practice she pushed herself and challenged her teammates to work harder so that our team could achieve a higher level of success at the end of the season. This year she tallied 380 varsity points, propelling her to number 15 on the school's "Swimming & Diving Super Stars" list with 1,207 career points.
Diver of the Year: Lauren Feder has paid her dues and has definitely earned this award. Her improvement at practice was noticed by everyone on the team. In competition she knew how to put on a performance, she was confident, poised and graceful. It was fabulous watching Lauren soar into the air and then enter the water without a splash. The year she rolled over the competition taking first place in 9 of 10 dual meets, placed in the top four at all invites, and took fourth in the sections to advance to the state. We are so delighted that she had a stunning senior season.
Saints Spirit Award: Madi Kisor is a fabulous individual. She loves the team and the team loves her. Girls gravitate towards her because she is fun to be around. She is a positive role model and a strong leader. Madi knows when to rally the troops with energy, enthusiasm and team spirit. She is also thoughtful, friendly and kind. She provides good advice and encouragement to her teammates. She makes the girls on the team feel special and goes out of her way to help them. In addition to being supportive of her teammates, she volunteers for tasks, and is helpful to the coaching staff.
Hardest Worker Award: Paige Wachal has been a delight to coach because she is highly motivated and pushes herself daily. She is eager to start practice, puts forth her best effort, and always finishes the tough sets. This season she did exceptionally well, earning lifetime bests in 58 percent of her races. In two seasons, we have seen her transition from swimming exhibition freestyle races to competing in the 200 intermediate, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and the 200 and 500 freestyles. Her positive attitude and stellar work ethic propelled her through the JV events and onto the varsity. By the end of the season she had worked her way onto the section roster. Her hard work did not go unnoticed.
Most Improved 10-12: Lauren Odland has stepped up in so many ways as a member of our team. She volunteers to help, participates in team building activities, demonstrates leadership, works hard in practice, and is becoming a fierce competitor. She is one of the athletes that can move into any race and she will perform well. This season she had substantial time drops in six different events. Throughout the season, she had 22 time drops.
Most Improved 7-9: Izzy Johnson is a second-year team member who had a major transformation from the 2018 season. She worked hard in and out of the high school season at improving her swimming skill and came into the season bigger, faster and stronger. At practice, Izzy demonstrated maturity, self-discipline, drive and determination.