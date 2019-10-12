St. Peter (56082)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.