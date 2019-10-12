In her first varsity game, St. Peter freshman forward Grace Dlouhy scored the only goal as the No. 2 seeded Saints edged the No. 7 seeded Mankato East Cougars 1-0 in the Section 2A girls soccer quarterfinals Saturday at St. Peter High School.
Dlougy, who scored 21 goals for the St. Peter junior varsity, was moved up to the varsity for the playoffs.
And she's glad she did.
She scored with on a breakaway in the 76th minute unassisted.
She took a pass up from the midfielders, broke away from the defenders right down the middle and just kept on going. She shot it in with her left foot from 12 yards out to the lower left corner of the net.
"I just ran as fast as I could," Dlougy said. "I was really nervous, and I did not expect to play that much. But after a while I got used to it, and I felt like I was part of the team."
The conditions were brutal to play soccer. The temperature was 36 degrees with winds gusting to 30 mph, plus snow flurries/rain.
"It's so cold," Dlouhy said.
"It's not fun as all," St. Peter senior tri-captain Amelia Carlson said.
The conditions made it difficult to muster much of an offense. St. Peter had two shots on goal. St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola only had to make three saves.
Carlson said Gurrola "did great especially with the conditions, the wind, the snow and the cold. She came to play as she always does."
"The wind totally affected the entire game," St. Peter coach Bre Steele said. "How the wind was blowing total sideways which makes it hard to control the game. You can't get to the net that way."
But as Carlson pointed out, both teams had to deal with it. "We do what we can, and they do what they can."
Carlson usually starts at center midfield and moves to defense almost every game this year. But today was her first time starting at center defense.
"It was different because all my life I've been on offense and scoring," Carlson said. "It's really given me a better perspective in like more of a team mentality than I've ever had before."
Carlson was moved back to defense because East has some strong and fast forwards. Carlson is also fast and kept up with them. They rarely got behind her and when they did, she caught up to them before they could shoot or pass.
"They have some fast forwards. She is our fastest, so we had to put her back there," Steele said.
Carlson agreed that "they had a lot of really fast, talented girls."
Also playing strong defensively were Vanessa Krueger, AJ Brock, Liz Mitchell and Mia Hansen.
"They've been consistent, and it helps since they've been playing together for a second year," Steele said.
Carlson said, "The defense really held our ground. Of course there was times where they'll get through. But when they did, we gave it our all to get back and stop anything from happening because we knew that it could make or break the game.
"It was a great game. We definitely played at a very high level. They came to play, and it was hard fought, but in the end we got the win and that's all that matters."
Steele said the Saints "fought hard and worked really hard."
It is the fourth time St. Peter has faced East in the playoffs. St. Peter beat East in 2015 to qualify for state and also met them in 2017 and 2018.
East's season ends 9-7-1, while St. Peter improves to 12-3-2.
St. Peter next hosts the winner of No. 3 Fairmont and No. 6 Holy Family in the section semifinals on Tuesday.
"The goal is to come into every round with high intensity and play like it could be our last, so it isn't our last," Carlson said. "Our course we want to get as far as we can but doing so as a team."