The Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team is in distance learning and sports are on hold through the Christmas break for all five schools in the co-op (St. Peter, Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United, Cleveland and Belle Plaine).
"I don't think we will be back to 'normal' for a while," Bulldogs head coach Shea Roehrkasse said. "We hope to start our season after the Christmas break."
Closing hockey rinks also has severely limited preparation for the season.
“The biggest impact is with rinks closing during that time,” Roehrkasse said. “During the ‘pause’ most places they would go to to train are shut down. When the pause is over, they will be able to train at some spots. But school will still be closed for students to workout and train in until that is changed. I am encouraging my players to train on their own. We will be sending workouts daily for them to do. Training will be designed to get them ready for our hockey season.”
"Hopefully we can rally together to get our communities back to more manageable numbers. When we do, we will be ready to get things going again.”
Bulldogs senior co-captains Jake Rimstad and Brady Sowder aren't happy about a reduced and uncertain season, but they're adapting.
Sowder, who centered the top line last season and is the leading returning scorer with 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points, said, "I think it sucks, and there is nothing we can do about it but I am excited that there is still a season. It is a very difficult situation, and we just have to adapt to it."
Rimstad, a defender in his third season on the varsity who had two goals and 13 assists last season, said, "It's tough not knowing what's going to happen in our last season. But he doesn't mind a shortened schedule "as long as we get a season."
During distance learning, workouts and training activities have had to be altered.
"I have been doing some drills that are online," Sowder said. "I am training alone. It will prepare me for the season. There is no interaction. I am following all of the rules, and it is going good."
Rimstad said: "Before the lockdown, we all were doing a camp in Shakopee. It keeps us active and ready for the season. Everyone is home and doing their own training. We train alone and we do whatever drills we choose to do.
"We try our best to follow all the rules so we can have a full season. We need our masks on all the time until we get our helmets on and we try to distance as best as we can.
"No in-person contact right now until the lockdown is over, but once the pause is over we can start the camp up until our season starts."