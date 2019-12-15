St. Peter broke away late from a stubborn Redwood Valley team and improved to 7-1 with a 53-42 nonconference victory Saturday.
The Saints, the top defensive team in Section 2AAA, forced 24 Cardinals turnovers while committing just 11. It was the difference in the victory over the visiting Redwood Valley girls basketball team, as the Saints outscored the Cardinals 20-6 in points off turnovers.
St. Peter had 10 steals, with 8th-grader Rhyan Holmgren leading the Saints with 3.
St. Peter is allowing just 45 points per game through its first eight contests while averaging 57. Morgan Kelly led the Saints on Saturday with 20 points, 13 in the first half. Homlgren added 10.
But the Saints are missing a third consistent scorer since senior captain Sarah Conlon elected to have knee surgery following St. Peter's 82-63 victory over New Ulm on November 25. She averaged 19.5 points in the season's first two games.
Other St. Peter scoring in Saturday's win: Emma Jones 7, Josie Wiebusch 5, Amelia Carlson 4, Abby Haggenmiller 3, Madison More 2 and Katie Petersen 2.
But Haggenmiller's lone points came at a critical time, late in the game as the Cardinals kept battling back, and upped the Saints' lead to 10 points at 49-39.
Redwood Valley put a tall front line together, with three six-footers. One of them, junior Haley Garman, scored 26 points to keep the Cardinals close through much of the game.
That height of Redwood Valley also controlled the boards, out-rebounding the Saints by a 39 to 27 margin. Kelly and Holmgren led St. Peter with 5 rebounds apiece.
That duo also managed to put up 33 of St. Peter's 54 field goal attempts, as well as 13 of the team's 21 shots from beyond the arc. As a team, the Saints hit 19 of 54 shots for 35 percent, 6 of 21 from three for 29 percent.
But the Saints continued to shot well from the free throw line, making 9 of 12 for 75 percent, compared to just 5 of 14 for the Cardinals or just 36 percent.
Redwood Valley was 17 of 42 from the field for 40 percent, 3 of 10 from three for 30 percent.
The Saints carried a 32-26 halftime lead. But St. Peter couldn't break away, holding leads of eight points three different times, including 27-19.
Both teams started cold from the field early in the second half, but a Holmgren three-pointer stretch St. Peter's lead to 39-30 at the 11:22 mark.
The Cardinals got as close as five points at 44-39 with 4:32 to play. But a More put back, Haggenmiller's three, and a Kelly field goal paced a 7-0 St. Peter run to extend the lead to the Saints' largest margin of the game at 51-39.
St. Peter hits the road Friday to Waseca (5-1) as the early Big South Conference leaders both stand 2-0 in league play. The Bluejays have won four straight since a 64-59 opening-game loss to Rochester Lourdes.
Cardinals 26 - 16 -- 42
Saints 32 - 21 -- 53