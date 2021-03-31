Switching his activities hat to an academics one, St. Peter High School Activities Director Jordan Paula has accepted a position as an assistant principal at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota.
Paula, 34, student taught a number of years ago at Brandon Valley High School, and he has fond memories of his time there.
“It is a growing district, and this was an opportunity to get back into the academic side of things, which I’ve had a desire to do since leaving the classroom,” Paula said. “It wasn’t that we were looking to leave, as my wife and I both truly enjoy our jobs, but when this opportunity came available, we wanted to explore it. I love activities and seeing kids involved, but this will be an exciting challenge professionally.”
His role will change quite a bit with his new position.
“I am currently involved with everything from scheduling activities to event management and everything in between to make our co-curriculars (hopefully) run smoothly,” Paula said. “I want our kids and community to take pride in our schools and what it means to represent St. Peter, but activities are primarily a vehicle to get kids to graduate. My new role will be centered on working with teachers and students and in more of an academic capacity. I’m excited to work with teachers beyond co-curriculars and help them make a greater impact on their students in whatever way I can. I’ll be a bit more involved in the day-to-day operations of the school, but will certainly miss many aspects of being an activities director as well.”
Paula is originally from Brookings, and his wife is from Yankton, so they will both be about an hour from their families. The district has a strong reputation for academics, activities and community support, which is very similar to St. Peter, Paula said.
Paula’s wife, Ketty, is an assistant women’s basketball coach at Minnesota State University, Manakto. She will look to get back into teaching as a physical education teacher and potentially coach at the high school or middle school level if the opportunities present themselves.
However, Paula will miss the people in his three-year tenure with St. Peter Public Schools.
“I will miss the people,” Paula said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work for a great principal in Annette Engeldinger, a very supportive administrative team, understanding and patient coaches and advisors, talented students and two incredible activities secretaries in Kristi Davis and Pam Baker. It will be very difficult to walk away from that support system, as they’ve all shown me an abundance of grace in my three years here.”
But Paula won’t miss the time commitment demands of being activities director for grades 7-12.
“One of the biggest challenges is time,” Paula said. “I’ve spent a number of meals and bedtimes away from my family. It goes without saying all coaches, advisors and directors sacrifice time with their families to serve their students. My family knew that was part of this position and they’ve been very understanding, but I’m excited to have a few more chances to be with them. \
He continued, “Additionally, the nature of this position never really allows you to ‘turn it off.’ If scoreboards don’t work or an official can’t make it to the game, there are often things that need to be addressed immediately to allow for the event to happen. You try to take care of it as much as possible beforehand, but life happens and things change quickly. There never seems to be enough time in the day to get everything done that could get done.”
However, there have been many highlights along the way since Paula first took the job.
“My first year in 2018-2019 was a whirlwind,” Paula said. “From the four teams and numerous individuals making it to state to watching ‘West Side Story,’ there was always something exciting going on. One of the coolest moments for me was watching the pep bands from five different schools playing at the state boys hockey tournament for the first time without practicing together. The three weeks between boys hockey, girls basketball, and boys basketball qualifying for and competing at state was awesome and then to follow that up with a state run for baseball was a fun way to cap that year. It isn’t about competitive success though. It is about representing our community well in all that we do.”
One of the biggest challenges has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the last year.
“I think we’ll all be ready to turn the page on the virus,” Paula said. “Navigating a global pandemic has proved challenging, but fortunately our students, coaches, advisers and parents have been patient and understanding as we are all trying to make the best decisions possible with the information at hand. Adapting to the new guidance, reworking schedules, contact tracing. I will welcome the day when we can return to some sense of normalcy.
“Our kids have been absolutely great getting through this adversity. Parents and family members have made significant sacrifices not being able to see their kids perform live. We’ve tried to accommodate the best we can with streaming games and such, but it’s not the same. We all want to provide a great experience for our students and that’s everything from seeing their teachers every day to performing on stage in front of a full auditorium. I don’t know when we’ll be able to do all those things again, but it will be a great day when that happens.”
Paula’s contract for St. Peter runs through the end of June, and his new contract starts Aug. 1.
“This will provide us a chance to move and get plugged in a bit before we start preparing for the 2021-22 school year,” Paula said. “It will also give me some time to work with the incoming activities director and try to help them transition as much as possible so they can hit the ground running next fall.”
Paula is confident that a capable person will fill his role in St. Peter.
“The application window is closing soon,” he said. “It’s my understanding they’ll look to conduct interviews over the next few weeks after screening the applications. St. Peter is a destination school, and I know they’ll get a great candidate pool for this position.”