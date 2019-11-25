With the Clipper volleyball team earning a Valley Conference championship while reaching kill, dig and set milestones along the way, 2019 will go down as perhaps the most successful season since the program begin in the mid-1970s.
The team got together for the last time Tuesday at an awards banquet, held at the Cleveland Church of Christ.
“Reflecting on the year I think of all the memories that were made,” said head coach Bree Meyer. “Maybe your daughter was a starter, or maybe she was a reserve, but it didn’t matter, because they were all part of this team.”
Conference coaches named senior hitter McKenna Robb to the All-Valley Conference first team while her teammates chose her as the Clippers’ Most Valuable Player. The team’s leader and mentor to younger players, she smacked 537 kills, raised up 315 digs, delivered 56 service aces, put up 48 blocks and made five set assists
Robb also was also recognized for reaching the both 1000th dig and the 1000th kill milestone and setting the school career record for digs (1246) and kills (1408).
Meyer noted that Robb was also an All-State Honorable Mention and was nominated for the New Ulm radio station KNUJ Player of the Year award.
Sophomore hitter Emily Kern was also a member of the All-Valley First team. She slammed 225 kills, pulled up 277 digs, made 143 blocks, served up 41 aces and had 15 set assists.
Also making the Valley first team was sophomore setter Taylin Gosch. She reached the 1000th assist milestone, and with 1342 career set assists so far, set a new school record. Gosch also had 31 aces, 18 kills, 131 digs and 36 blocks.
Names to the All-Valley Conference second team was senior hitter Lexi Hollerich. She had 61 kills, 373 digs, 17 blocks and 20 set assists. For her 58 ace serves, she took home the team’s Most Aces award. She also earned the Miss Hustle award. In her varsity career, she had 608 digs, 103 ace serves, 67 kills, 18 blocks and 22 set assists.
All Conference-Honorable Mentions went sophomore hitter Jordyn Klingel and freshman defender Emma Sweere. Klingel had 71 digs, 36 blocks, 82 set assists, 17 kills and 17 service aces. Sweere had 261 digs, four kills, 39 ace serves and eight set assists.
The Most Improved Player award went to sophomore hitter Grayce Kortuem. She put up 93 blocks and had 15 kills and 23 digs.
The Clipper Spirit Award went to senior Mollee Grams while Halle McCabe, a junior who was sidelined all season with a knee injury, earned the Perseverance Award.
First-year letter winners were Sweere, Klingel, Kortuem, Grams, freshman Harley Connor and junior Brianna Connor. Second-year letter winners were Kern, Hollerich, Gosch, senior Mazie Anderson, senior Emmie Dittmar, senior Mya Krenik and McCabe. Robb took home her fourth letter.
Maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA during the season, All Valley Conference Academic Award earners were Robb, Hollerich, Anderson, McCabe, Gosch, Dittmar, Klingel, Sweere, Kern, Kortuem, Krenik and the Connor cousins. Academic All-State honors, an award for seniors with a GPA of 3.75 or higher, went to Robb, Hollerich and Krenik.
For the B squad, the MVP award went to Brianna Connor. An MIP award went to both sophomore hitter Maria Dembouski and junior hitter Maggie Higgins. Sophomore hitter Zoe Porter earned the Miss Hustle award. Freshman hitter Harley Connor took home the Clipper Pride award.
Sarena Remiger, a freshman hitter, was the C squad MVP. That team’s Most Improved Player was freshman hitter Mya Dent. Freshman libero Halley Plonsky took home the Miss Hustle award, and freshman hitter Lily Draheim earned the Clipper Pride award.
Giving back, the Clippers also raised $17,100 to support victims of cancer during it’s Dig N’ Pink night.