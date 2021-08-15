Consistent defensive play in the field paired with clutch hitting down the stretch propelled the St. Peter Saints to their second win in postseason play. The Saints battled for the 2-1 victory over the Jordan Millers while committing no errors in the field, allowing Steve Winkler to earn the complete game win.
"The defense made plays behind me and I made enough pitches to get the outs," said Winkler. "I'm just glad we won."
The Millers threatened to score in the top of the first inning, leading off with a walk and a single. After flying out to center field, the next batter hit the ball to second baseman Bob Elsen who sidestepped to second base for one out before tossing the ball to first to complete the double play, ending the first.
In the bottom of the first, Ryan Wenner reached base on a broken bat single, but the inning ended with back to back strikeouts.
Jordan once again led off the second inning with a baserunner on a singe but that runner was stranded after a pair of pop outs and fielders' choice out at first.
The next hit came from St. Peter in the bottom of the third when Justin Yungerburg reached first by running out an infield single that was slowed down by the infield grass. He was unfortunately stranded though after the Millers got the third out on a flyout to left field.
The first run of the game came in the top of the fifth inning built on the back of a leadoff walk. The Saints picked up back-to-back outs after the walk but a two-out single scored the initial baserunner. St. Peter ended the threat when a Jordan batter smashed a liner into left field, where Jeff Baron tracked down ball on the run for the out.
"Jordan is a tough team. Anytime you can get a win against them it's a good day." said Winkler.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Saints needed a spark, a spark that was provided by Luke Larson who led off with a double into the right field gap. Derek Homringhausen entered the game as a pinch runner for Larson, but things looked dire as the next two at bats resulted in shallow flyouts that didn't advance the runner.
Elsen entered the batter's box for St. Peter and with two-out and a runner at second, he roped a single into right field to score Homringhausen and tie the game.
With the game tied 1-1, it looked as though the Millers were going to break the game open in the top of the sixth inning as they loaded the bases with only a single out. The Jordan batter hit the ball up the middle before Wenner, playing shortstop, was able to control the grounder before having to spin and make the throw to first, which he rifled to Kent Bass to complete the double play and keep the game tied.
The Saints, completely fired up after the defensive stop, picked up a one-out single from Wenner that found the gap in right center. The next batter, Mike Nachreiner, then blooper a single into shallow left field to move Wenner up to second.
A wild pitch from the Jordan starter allowed Wenner to advance to third, and with two-out, Bass hit a grounder to shortstop deep in the hole. Bass managed to run out the hit, just beating the throw to first, for the go-ahead RBI.
"I just wanted to put the ball in play, I had a hard time hitting the ball deep today." said Bass. "I knew I had a chance with a runner on third."
Now up 2-1, St. Peter needed three outs in the top of the seventh inning to earn the win. Despite the drama throughout the game, the defense comfortably forced the Millers to go 1-2-3 to pick up the victory.
"I knew I just had to get out there in the seventh and shut them down, keep throwing strikes and get outs." said Winkler
St. Peter finished the game with eight hits compared to six for Jordan and helped its own cause by not committing an error.
With the win, St. Peter is one of the final four teams that have not sustained a loss in postseason play. Next weekend, the Saints will return to action with game time, opponent and site to be determined, and an opportunity for the Class AA MSMABA Championship on the line.