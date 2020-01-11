In the highly competitive Watertown-Mayer Invitational Saturday, the St. Peter gymnastics team finished fourth of five teams.
Scores showed: 1. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka 143.750, 2. Dickson (North Dakota) Midgets 140.050, 3. St. Peter 129.050 and 4. Orono 124.9.
Audrey Kennedy led St. Peter with an eighth-place all-around finish (33.0). She placed 10th on vault (8.45), 13th on bars (7.65), eighth on balance beam (8.45) and 11th on floor exercises (8.45).
Teammate Anna Klatt tied for ninth all-around (32.4) with ninth on vault (8.55), 17th on bars (6.75), 10th on beam (8.35) and tied for eighth on floor (8.75).
Bella Edmonds placed 11th all-around (32.2) with seventh on vault (8.75), 12th on bars (7.7), 16th on beam (7.6) and 13th on floor (8.25).
Makayla Moline led the Saints with 11th place on bars (7.75). She also placed 20th on beam (6.7).
Hannah Brenke tied for 11th on vault (8.55) and placed 15th on floor (8.0) and 19th on beam (6.8).
Lauren Feder placed 17th on vault (8.35).
Jaiden Landsom finished 20th on floor (7.3).
Lydia Slama tied for 15th on bars (7.0).