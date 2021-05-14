Competed against the best team in the Big South Conference, St. Peter boys and girls track and field teams placed runner-up Thursday in the Buc Quad at Blue Earth Area.
Fairmont, who St. Peter hosts at 4 p.m. Friday, May 21 with Waseca and BEA, swept the team titles in boys and girls.
Boys showed: 1. Fairmont 93, 2. St. Peter 76, 3. Marshall 62, 4. Blue Earth Area 41.
"Good meet for the Saints," St. Peter boys head coach Keith Hanson said. "Fairmont had a little more depth in the field events to win the meet."
Two of the top sprinters in the area went head to head in three events, with Saints sophomore Brooks Reicks winning all three races (100, 200 and 400 meters) from Hudson Artz, the junior from Fairmont. All of Brooks times were personal bests.
Marwan Abdi looked good in winning the 1600 and taking 2nd in the 800, Hanson said.
Kole Guth set a personal record in winning the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches, same as Seth Reicks in winning the 300 hurdles (40.8 seconds) as well as Alex Bosacker in the 110 hurdles (15.3).
Girls showed: 1. Fairmont 142, 2. St Peter 45.5, 3. Marshall 44, 4. Blue Earth Area 37.5.
"Fairmont has a very strong team, and they really ran away with this meet," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said. "We had season bests in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays. Those times are the 3rd best all time in the 4x8 and 8th best in the 4x4. I think those two relays will continue to drop time.
"Katie Gurrola had a nice throw winning the discus and also took 3rd in the shot. Maddie More ran a strong race winning the 800 meters."