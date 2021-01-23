It's a family affair for the Gustavus Adolphus College women's tennis team with junior Josie Carlson playing for her dad and mom, head coach Jon Carlson and assistant coach Heidi Carlson, in their hometown of St. Peter.
"It is a bonus to be a proud father and a proud coach," Jon Carlson said.
Although Josie Carlson gives her coaches credit for her success, she said: "But I feel as though my success in this sport has come from my teammates pushing me to be the best I can. The coaches make sure this is a fundamental belief on the team."
Teamwork is a hallmark of the Gusties.
"College tennis is different than anything I have ever experienced," Josie Carlson said. "In college we play as a team and for the team. It is not individual at all, or at least that is how the GAC tennis team competes. Because of this mindset I have improved in all aspects of my game on the court and improved as a human being off the court.
"Gustavus athletics is very different from high school. Everyone on my team I can count on and that build a bond like none else! I love the opportunity to experience such amazing friendships at GAC! The Gustavus tennis team has always been close to my heart, so I never had a doubt that being on the team was a very big goal of mine."
Jon Carlson praises his daughter for her strengths and positive influence on the team: "Josie is a tough competitor who never gives up on a point. She has really grown by giving herself the freedom to try new things that will help grow her game. Josie's biggest gift to the team is her friendship and leadership both on the court and away from it. She is an example of hard work and passion on the court, and a caring friend to the whole team off of it. Her leadership has been there from the start, and will only continue to grow as she heads into being one of the older players on the team."
Josie Carlson finished her St. Peter High School career at No. 1 singles. "In college we don't have a set lineup since there are always changes, so I move around a lot in the lineup," she said. "I have played quite a few matches over my first two years. I have a winning record.
"Beating St. Thomas as an underdog my freshman year was a big highlight for the team, and I see it as one of my highlights as a teammate even though I was cheering on my team that match. Other than that, traveling and hanging out with the team is so fun. Every match we play is super great because everyone plays so hard for each other. It's very inspiring.
"My goals are to continue having fun and competing with my teammates. My team is the reason why I continue to love this sport, and I wouldn't trade that for anything."
It has been a rollercoaster year since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shortened spring and fall seasons.
"We've been off for quite awhile...since before Thanksgiving," Jon Carlson said. "One of our mottos is: 'You're a tennis player in season; but you're an athlete all the time.' The team has been really good about working out regularly during this down time between seasons. I can't wait to get started on Feb. 1st!
"The team had a great fall of practice and is itching to get back out on the courts! We are in a 'lay low' period on campus; but as soon as that lifts, I know we'll have a bunch of players over hitting everyday."
"We normally get started in January. This year we will start in February, with match play beginning in March. The Gustavus administration and the MIAC are still working on protocols for scheduling, match play, and if there might be any restrictions on travel. During the fall season, we were practicing in masks. Going into the spring, with the sport of tennis being naturally socially-distanced from your opponent, we are hoping to be able to practice and play without masks. The biggest concern in tennis isn't on court; but rather controlling things before and after match play.
"There are protocols in place...a touch of rackets after a match rather than a handshake, etc...The one great thing is studies have shown the material of a tennis ball not to be a worry as far as spread of the virus."
Josie Carlson thinks that tennis, being a non-contact sport in which players are far apart, can be played safely in the pandemic.
"Since tennis is already a social-distanced sport, we haven't had to change things up as much as other sports," Josie Carlson said. "We were in pods and could only interact with our pods for most of the fall. I am not sure how it will look for the spring. We use the same balls, for it is very low exposure.
"In the fall we had no outside competition, so our practice schedule has been different than normal years. We practice like normal for three days and then have inner squad matches the other days.
"I feel lucky that tennis is a social distant sport to begin with, so it is not difficult to ensure safety, unlike so many other contact sports."
Josie Carlson is a triple major in Japanese Studies, Political Science, and Peace Justice and Conflict Studies. "I hope to work for the State Department in Foreign Relations with a focus on East Asia in the future," she said.
Jon Carlson (1988) and Heidi Carlson (1993) also are Gustavus alumni.
Jon Carlson has compiled a record of 619-218 overall and 285-9 in the MIAC in his 30 seasons as the head coach. In his first season at Gustavus, Carlson led his squad to the 1990 NCAA National Title and his squads have finished in the top four at the NCAA Championships five other times, including second in 1991 and 1993, third in 1999 and fourth in 1992 and 1994. Gustavus has won the MIAC title 23 times in Carlson's 30 seasons and earned NCAA Tournament bids in all but six seasons.
Heidi Carlson has been assistant women's tennis coach for 22 years, with one stint as head coach in 2007-2008.