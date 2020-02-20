Six St. Peter High School athletes signed letters of intent to play college sports during spring signing day Feb. 19.
In introducing the athletes in front family, friends, coaches and teammates, St. Peter Activities Director Jordan Paula said this is the most St. Peter athletes to sign at one time since he has been here.
"It's pretty awesome," Paula said. "It's an incredible accomplishment to compete at the next level. A very small number of kids are able to do that. It's taken a lot of work to get to this point. It's taken a lot of people here to help you get to this point."
Two Saints signed for football: Michael Connor at Division III Concordia College-Moorhead and Carson Kennedy at DIII Gustavus Adolphus College. Eli Hunt also is going to Concordia but to compete in wrestling. Allie McCabe will step up to the plate for Iowa Lakes Community College softball. Amelia Carlson will compete at the next level of soccer at DIII St. Norbert College. Allie Madden is making a run for track and field at Morninside College, a NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) school.
All earned academic scholarships, but only McCabe and Madden received athletic scholarships. DIII does not offer athletic scholarships.
All six made their marks as three-sport athletes in high school, but they narrowed their choices down to one sport in college. Connor also wrestled and played baseball in high school. Kennedy also played baseball and basketball. Hunt also played football and competed in track and field as a thrower. McCabe also played volleyball and basketball. Carlson also competed in track and field and basketball. Madden also ran cross country and competed with the Mankato Area Gymnastics School.
Michael Connor
A 5-foot-8 safety and running back for St. Peter, Connor will be a strong safety for the Cobbers. Although he wrestles at 145 pounds, Connor expects to be 170 pounds for football.
Honorable mention all-district as a senior, he tied for second with 62 tackles last fall. He also led the team in rushing with 96 carries for 374 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 14 receptions for 127 yards and three TDs.
Son of Brian and Michelle Connor, Michael said he chose Concordia because "The coaches really interested me and made me feel like it was the right place to go."
Also an accomplished wrestler, Connor has 84 career wins, including a fifth-place finish in the section in 2019. He has a good shot to finish in the section top two and make state in 2020.
Torn between football and wrestling, Connor said he has "a drive for football. It really gets in my heart. I really want to play. I love wrestling, too, but not as much as football."
Connor's goals include playing by his sophomore season, starting by at least his junior year. He is going to study environmental sciences and hopes to work with the DNR.
Carson Kennedy
Kennedy, a two-year starting center and a defensive end, said he is slated to play offensive line in college, but he could also play defensive line.
He earned all-district and all-section his senior year and honorable mention his junior year.
"I'll play anywhere they need me," Kennedy said. "I like everything."
At 6-1 and 225 pounds, Kennedy said he probably will have to put on a little weight if he plays offensive line.
Also a strong pitcher and third baseman who played on the St. Peter baseball team that made state last year, Kennedy said he favored football, and the Gustavus' football program really clicked with him. He likes the environment, the coaches, the academics and the facilities. He plans to focus on football but may consider baseball in the future.
His plans for college football are "to see where it takes me and work hard. I think they have a lot of guys graduating, but I probably won't start for a few years down the road."
Carson, son of Josh and Becca Kennedy, plans to study nursing, but he may go into environmental science. "My sister is in the nursing program, and she really likes it."
Eli Hunt
Hunt said he made an overnight visit at Concordia last summer.
"I really liked the culture on the wrestling team, so that was the deciding factor," he said.
Hunt said there was chance that he could play football, but wrestling has been his main sport. "I was kind of set on that. I really like the individuality, and you're out there competing by yourself. It requires a lot of dedication, and if you're not willing to do it, it's hard to be good at wrestling."
Hunt has a career record of 141-68, which ties for second all-time in school history with co-head coach Ryan Timmerman. His step brother, Sage Loredo Hollon, has the record of 158 wins. Matthew Pettis also is in the top four at 124-42.
Hunt said his goals in college wrestling are to be an All-American and "basically improve my wrestling as much as I can."
Wrestling in the 170-pound class in high school, he expects to be a 174-pounder in college.
Hunt, son of Kari and Matt Leonard, plans to major in education in college and teach high school and coach wrestling and maybe football.
He made state wrestling last year, lost in the section true second match as a freshman, and he was injured as a sophomore. He is a three-time all-conference and one time all-state honoree.
Allie McCabe
McCabe has been the Saints' starting catcher since ninth-grade, but she could play any position except pitcher at two-year Iowa Lakes College in Estherville, Iowa.
"Catching is my passion," McCabe said. "But wherever she puts me, that's where I'll be."
McCabe earned all section and all-conference twice in helping the Saints to state twice, including a second-place finish in 2017. She said Iowa Lakes is a great opportunity for her to start in a small school.
"Softball is bringing me toward it, and I can get all my generals done in a couple of years, and then go somewhere bigger," McCabe said.
And each year she is given a $4,000 softball scholarship.
She said her softball goals are "to get better overall with the competition and be with my teammates and friends that I'll make. Have a new start and show my talents I've been given."
McCabe plans to go into special education. She will leave Iowa Lakes with an associate degree that she can transfer to a four-year college.
St. Peter's top returning pitcher, senior Oliva Stevens, will join McCabe at Iowa Lakes on the softball team. Stevens was already signed on to play.
Amelia Carlson
Carlson placed ninth in the triple jump and 18th in the long jump in the state track and field meet as a sophomore and ninth in the state in the 4x800-meter relay as a junior, but her favorite sport is soccer.
She doesn't plan to participate in track because "soccer is a long season, and doing two sports is a lot to do."
Unsure what position she will play in college, Carlson hopes to play midfield or forward. She played mostly midfield in high school, but she also played forward and defense.
She chose St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, in the Green Bay area.
"When I was looking for colleges, it was really the only one that I liked," she said. "It felt right. And after picking the college, I decided that I wanted to continue playing sports. I didn't choose it for soccer, but the soccer is definitely a bonus. I like the location, I like the size, the campus and how the community is there."
Her goals in college soccer are: "to continually better my game and do the best that I can to help the team and push myself and my talents."
Undecided on her major, Carlson is considering accounting or education.
Amelia, daughter of Steve and Maureen Carlson, earned honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and all-conference as a sophomore, junior and senior. She earned offensive player of the year as a freshman and sophomore and MVP as a junior and senior.
Alli Madden
Madden said she will for sure do triple jump, her best event, at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. "And I'm sure they will put me in some sprints and maybe high jump."
She placed third in the section as a junior at 34 feet, 2 inches, so she just missed state by one place. As a sophomore, she placed fifth in the section at 32-10.5.
Madden toured about 15 different schools, and Morningside stood out.
"I visited it twice, so I just knew that I liked the feel of it," she said. "I wanted a school that was not too far from home, that I could run track and have a smaller feel."
She received an NAIA athletic scholarship, which is a separate field from the NCAA.
Her goals for track are to improve her triple jumps, her times in running and her high jump if she ends up doing that event.
Being 5-foot-10 inches tall with long legs gives Madden an advantage in jumping. "The training that they do off the track will help a lot," she noted.
Daughter of Jacki and Lonny Madden, Alli said she wants to major in Spanish and then go to physical therapy school to be a physical therapist.