When Jordan comes to St. Peter, there is an expectation both teams are going to go at each other with everything they have. Despite a monster performance from Saints forward Bennett Olson that saw him score 25, it was the Hubmen who were able to survive the smash mouth game and hold on for the 59-52 victory.
"When you play Jordan it's always physical and we knew that," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "In the first half we didn't attack like we wanted to and that led to 15 first-half turnovers."
Those early mistakes were costly as they allowed the Hubmen to take an early 16-9 lead with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half. Momentum began to shift in favor of St. Peter as Marwan Abdi drew a charge to force a turnover and just a few possessions later, he drew another.
"You have to be a different type of person to be willing to take one when you have a kid coming at you full speed, but he's done it all year and has led our team in charges," Keating said of Abdi. "It's huge because it wins you the possession."
The Saints cut the deficit to a single point after a free throw from Alex Bosacker, but Jordan immediately responded with a corner three. After forcing a St. Peter turnover, the Hubmen were able to draw a three point foul, but surprisingly, all three rimmed out. Unfortunately for the Saints, though, the third miss was pulled down by a Jordan player who put it back up and in to give the Hubmen a 25-10 lead at the half.
"Those are heartbreakers," Keating said. "There were some offensive rebounds we gave up, it's just a battle to get through that and be mentally tough and finish our boxouts."
After a quick three points from Bennett Olson, Jordan rolled off a 7-0 run to take a 10-point lead that put St. Peter on its heels. The Saints refused to go away however and put together a 9-0 run of their own with a three-pointer from Tate Olson and four coming from Bennett Olson.
The following Jordan possession was bizarre as the ball was tipped out by St. Peter several times including a blocked shot, causing the possession to last over two full minutes before finally came to a close when the Hubmen drew a shooting foul.
The teams traded baskets for a few possessions before Jordan was able to build a significant lead with back-to-back three pointers that the Saints didn't have an immediate response to. St. Peter was never able to cut Jordan lead below four points in the final minutes despite Bennett Olson continuing to attack the paint successfully as the Hubmen kept possessions alive time after time and were able to keep hitting shots.
"I was really impressed with how he responded because as a bigger guy its tough when you have smaller guys at your hips and knees," Keating said of Olson. "We just told him to be patient and we were able to get him in good spots in the second half."
The loss drops St. Peter to 4-5 and the team will return to action Thursday, Jan. 6, when it makes the trip to Fairmont to take on the Cardinals.