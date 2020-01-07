Anna Pavlo scored a hat trick, Keely Olness netted two goals, and Nicole McCabe notched a goal and an assist, including the game winner, as the Minnesota River Bulldogs won a 6-5 shootout over host Waseca on Tuesday.
After the Bluejays took a 1-0 lead at 4:41 of the first period, the Bulldogs quickly tied it 18 seconds later 1-1 on an unassisted goal by Olness at 4:59.
Waseca then scored two unassisted goals at 5:41 and 15:12 to take a 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs cut it to 3-2 on a Olness' second goal, shorthanded, with 7 seconds left in the first period.
With a fast start in the second period, Pavlo scored two straight goals unassisted shorthanded at 26 seconds and even strength assisted by Lucy Kleschult at 7:03 to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.
The Bluejays tied it 4-4 with a goal at 12:09 of the second period and took a 5-4 lead at 7:23 of the third period.
The Bulldogs finished off the scoring with the tying goal by Pavlo, assisted by McCabe, at 10:10 and the winning goal by McCabe, assisted by Mary Rella, at 11:50.
The Bluejays held a narrow 25-21 shots on goal advantage. Madison Kisor won the game in the nets for the Bulldogs with 20 saves. Waseca goalie Timothea Volkmer had 15 stops.
Minnesota River improved to 10-7 overall and 6-3 in the Big South Conference. Waseca remained winless at 0-17, 0-10.
The Bulldogs face off against Mankato East (5-9) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at All-Seasons Arena.