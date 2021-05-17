The St. Peter boys golf team traveled to Waseca Lakeside Club to participate in the 9 team Panther Invite and came home with a 1st place finish.
Team scores showed: St. Peter 312, Blooming Prairie 330, Waseca 347, USC 352, JWP 362, Hayfield 370, Triton 376, Maple River 387 and NRHEG 405
First-place medalist honors went to Kendall Nicolai with a steady 37-37 (74). Kendall was one of 4 Saints with 2 birdies today and he also carded 12 pars and led the team with only 28 putts, He also hit 3 fairways today and had 9 GIR. "Overall a good day for Kendall once again," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said
Tied for 3rd place was Marshall Nicolai with a 40-39 (79) and brother Anthony Nicolai with the same 40-39 (79). Marshall cupped 2 birdies, 9 pars, hit 6 fairways and led the team with 10 GIR. Anthony tallied 10 pars, hit 2 fairways and had 6 GIR. "It was great to see the Nicolai brothers all finish in the 70s today, and we will need more of that as the season winds down," Doose said.
Fourth team scorer for the Saints was again Korey Lager with respectable 43-38 (81) which was good enough to finish 6th place overall out of 49 golfers. Lager also carded 2 birdies today to go along with 4 pars, 30 putts, 7 fairways and 2 GIR. "Korey is playing really smart golf off the tee boxes and that is really helping his score stay in the low 80s," Doose said. "We now have a major battle for our 6th and final section roster spot due to Korey's strong play at the end of the season."
Next was Kaiden Brovold with a 41-41 (82). "Kaiden's highlight today was his first ever hole in one on his first hole today on the 170-yard. par 3 Hole 10. To go along with his ace, he also tallied 1 birdie, 7 pars, 29 putts, hit 6 fairways and had 5 GIR. I know it was hard for him to stay focused and composed after his ace on the first shot of the day, but he did a good job relaxing and getting ready for the next shot. Congratulations to Kaiden!"
Finally for St. Peter was Blake Magelee with a 45-38 (83). "Blake struggled a bit on the front 9 today but had a really solid back 9," Doose said. He also carded 2 birdies to pair with 7 pars, 6 fairways, and 7 GIR.
"To shoot a 312 with four freshman is quite a feat," Doose said. "I was so proud of them all for battling the winds and small sloped greens at Lakeside Club. This course plays a lot like New Prague which we will play for sections coming up in early June, so this was a great course for us to play. As a team we had 9 birdies which was our teams season best. We will need to eliminate our bogeys and turn them into more pars before section play in 2 weeks.
St. Peter's next meet is Tuesday which will be the last regular season Big South Conference meet at Shoreland CC in St. Peter at 4 p.m. "It will be an important day for the young Saints on our home course," Doose said.