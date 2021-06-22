Tri-Cities Legion baseball team (Le Center, Montgomery, Lonsdale) won a 14-13 shootout over neighboring Cleveland on Monday night at Ray Plut Field in Le Center.
The game went back and forth with TCL taking a 3-0 lead in the first. Cleveland scored five runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-4 lead. But TCL tied it it up 8-8 with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Cleveland appeared to have the game locked up by scoring five runs in the seventh inning for a 13-8 lead.
But TCL didn't give up and scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 14-13. Maverick Birdsell's walk-off single drove in Max Krautkremer for the the game-winning run, and the team celebrated together on the field in front of a cheering crowd.
The hit- and error-filled game featured 19 hits by Cleveland and 18 by TCL. Cleveland committed 10 errors, while TCL had eight miscues.
Caden and Carter O'Malley led the TCL attack. Caden batted 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Carter went 3-for-4with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Five others had two hits each for TCL. Devin Witeis batted 2-for4 with a double and a run. Dylan Hollom went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Chris Johnson finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Birdsell batted 2-for-5 with an RBI. Nolan Readmond batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Getting a hit each for TCL were lead-off hitter Dylan Westerman (1-for-3, triple, two walks, two runs) and Max Krautkremer (1-for-3, walk, two runs, two RBIs).
Two players had three hits each for Cleveland. Colby Amundson went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Colin Krenik batted 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and run.
Four other Cleveland players had two hits apiece. Lucas Walechka finished 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Alex McCabe went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Taylon Hoheisel finished 2-for-4 with a run. Kaleb Timlin hit 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.
Getting a hit each for Cleveland were Carter Zimmerman (1-for-5, two RBIs, runs) and Ethan Fuller (1-for-3, two RBIs, two runs).
Carter O'Malley started on the mound for Tri-Legion. He pitched four innings with four strikeouts, no walks, seven hits and three runs.
Nolan Redmond pitched the next two innings, allowing six runs on six hits and no walks with one strikeout.
Max Krautkremer picked up the win in relief, throwing the last inning and allowing five runs on three hits and no walks.
Cleveland starting pitcher Lucas Walechka lasted five innings, striking out eight and allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks.
Carter Zimmerman pitched the sixth inning, giving up four runs on three hits, one walk and striking out one.
Carter Dylla came in the seventh with the bases load and no outs and allowed two runs on five hits and no walks in picking up the loss.
TCL evened its record at 2-2, while Cleveland remained winless at 0-5.