In a season of ups and downs, the St. Peter Saints volleyball team wrapped up the 2020 season on a high note with numerous award winners.
The Saints performed at a high level on the court and in the classroom.
Big South Conference all-conference honors went to senior outside hitter Lizzy Quist and junior setter/middle hitter Grace Remmert and junior libero/defensive specialist McKenna VanZee who paced the Saints with 165 digs.
Sophomore Kylee Horner earned all-conference honorable mention. An outside hitter, Horner led the Saints with 88 kills.
In player nomination awards, the A.C.E. (Attitude, Commitment And Effort) goes to Remmert, Quist and senior setter Abby Haggenmiller.
Remmert also won the Communicator and Ms. Saint awards.
Quist also earned the Team Player honor.
Haggenmiller, who also won the Most Improved award, led the Saints with 131 set assists and 89 service points.
VanZee took the Effort/Hustle award.
The 2020 captains were Quist, Niemeyer and Remmert.
The 2021 captains will be Remmert, VanZee, Horner and junior right side hitter Lilly Ruffin.
Other statistical leaders included junior middle hitter Dani Johnson with 19 ace serves and 24 block assists
Senior middle hitter Lauren Niemeyer led the Saints with three solo blocks.
Seven senior Saints earned Academic All State (GPA of 3.5 and higher): Quist, Haggenmiller, Niemeyer, Kiara Rahman, Alyssa Hrdlicka, Katie Petersen, Haggenmiller and Tori Zachman.
St. Peter also received Gold Academic All State as a team (3.8 GPA or higher).
The Saints finished with an overall season record of 7-2 and runner-up in the Big South Conference East Division.
"This season will definitely be one that will not be forgotten," St. Peter volleyball head coach Carmen Hanson said. "The unpredictability of having a season this fall, only to have it cut short again was bittersweet.
"But, as a team we all agreed that we were going to make the most out of the time we had, and these girls did just that! There was a tremendous amount of support shown between the teammates, and the girls never stopped pushing themselves on the court."