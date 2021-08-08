The 2021 Cleveland Spiders amateur baseball team had more experience and five more wins than last season's pandemic virus shortened season.
But the No. 14 seeded Spiders, who finished 5-17 overall and fifth in the 13/60 League this season, faced an even more experienced team in a Region 6C playoff double-elimination game Saturday evening and lost 11-2 to the No. 5 seeded Blue Earth Pirates (14-10) at Veterans Memorial Field.
"They're a good hitting team and they're very mature," Spiders manager Mike Krenik said. "There are guys out there that I played with 20 years ago, 38 or 39 years old now, and they just kind of lead by example."
But being 58 years old and his 40th year in town team baseball, including 25 with the Spiders, Krenik now plays only if needed, plus he has ankle and back injuries.
"I still have competitive juices," Krenik said. "I'm going to be ready to be that ninth guy if I have to."
Krenik plans to come back next season. "These guys keep you young," he said.
Cleveland ace starting pitcher Arlen Nett allowed 11 runs (eight earned) on six hits and five walks with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Nett left after allowing a 375-foot, two-run homer over the center field wall by Garrett Anderson, followed by a walk.
Alec Rogers, who started at second base, then pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his first season on the mound. He gave up three hits and three walks while striking out none.
Krenik said Rogers "hides the ball pretty well. He's coming over the top and it's tough for the batters to see it. Alex has come a long ways. He never got a chance to pitch in high school."
The Spiders jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Left fielder Parker Baron led off with a single to left. Shortstop Jake Rimstad singled to right to put runners on first and third. Center fielder Danny McCabe drove in Baron with a ground out to the shortstop.
But that was the last run Blue Earth right-handed starting pitcher Karson Legred would allow in five innings pitched in picking up the victory. Legred finished with a three-hitter, no walks and eight strikeouts.
Left-handed reliever Ryan Vereide finished up the last four innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk.
The Pirates scored all their runs in the first three innings, taking a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the first. They increased it to 8-1 with three runs in the second inning and 11-1 with three more runs in the third inning.
The Spiders finished off the scoring with a run in the seventh inning to avoid the game ending early on the 10-run rule. Nett led off with a walk. Jared Miller, who started at catcher for the first time since fourth grade, singled to center. Baron grounded into a force out at second which Nett advanced to third, and Nett scored on a single to right by first baseman Theo Geidd.
Geidd finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Miller also batted 2-for-4. Baron went 1-for-5 with a run scored. Rimstad hit 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch.
Krenik said the Spiders' hitting has come around since last season.
"If we get some healthy arms, our pitching will be fine," Krenik said. "We've got plenty of pitching. We also face some some pretty good hitting teams they'll make you pay for it in the playoffs. We lost three game in the ninth.
Finishing 0-9 last season, much of the team was juniors or seniors in high school.
"I think we're maturing," Krenik said. "Last year we had mostly high school kids. We need to get more of a core set of guys. Right now we've just got eight or nine that come."