Saturday evening the Minnesota River boys hockey team made the trek to New Ulm to do battle with the Eagles just two days after a tough loss to Waseca. Goals to continue to come at a premium for the Bulldogs though, as they were held to a single goal in a 3-1 loss, dropping the team's record to 3-8.
The shot balance between the two teams was fairly even in the first period but it was the Eagles who broke through first scoring the first goal at 14:02 of the period. New Ulm once again scored late in a period with a second frame goal at 14:39 that gave the team some cushon.
That security blanket was erased quickly though as 48 seconds later the Bulldogs scored a goal off the stick of Kellen O'Keefe with an assist from Judson Narum.
Unfortunately for Minnesota River though, that would be all they could muster in the scoring category and the Eagles added a third goal in the third.
The Bulldogs return to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 11 when they travel to take on Fairmont, looking to avenge an 8-6 loss to the Cardinals earlier this season.