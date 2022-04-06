...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Piper Otto (So., Brooklyn Park) delivers a pitch for the Gusties as part of a 13 strikeout performance. (Photo Courtesy Gustavus Newswire)
Gustavus softball kicked off the conference season with a doubleheader sweep at Augsburg on Saturday. The Gusties claimed game one 4-1 before taking the second game 8-0 in five innings. Gustavus improve to 7-9 overall and 2-0 in the MIAC, while the Auggies drop to 8-9 overall and 0-2 in the league.
Gustavus 4, Augsburg 1 | BOX SCORE
The Gusties took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out rally. Isabel Reuvers (So., Medford) hit an infield single and came around after a couple walks and an RBI single by Madelyn Mueller (So., North Mankato). The Auggies tied the score in the fifth after a two-out walk followed by a run-scoring double.
Gustavus immediately regained the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth. Kate Murray (Jr., Minnetonka) walked, stole second, and scored on a Kayla Herda (Fy., Farmington) single. Herda then scored on a triple by Mueller for a 3-1 lead. The Gusties added an insurance run in the seventh as Rachel Kawiecki (Fy., Richfield) singled, Kaylyn Leonard (Sr., Plymouth) doubled, and Kenzie Skuza (Sr., Princeton) singled to score Kawiecki.
Piper Otto (So., Brooklyn Park) was stout in the circle, going the distance with three hits allowed and 13 strikeouts. Mueller led the offense from the leadoff spot, batting 3-for-4 with two RBI and a triple.
Gustavus 8, Augsburg 0 | BOX SCORE
After two scoreless innings, the Gusties broke the game open in the third with five runs. Greta Dahlen (Fy., West Des Moines, Iowa) hit an RBI double to score Herda. Kawiecki reached on a fielder’s choice to score Mueller. Leonard then singled to left, scoring Dahlen. The Gusties executed a double steal with Leonard going to second and Kawiecki scoring. Kenzie Skuza followed with a double to left center, scoring Leonard for a 5-0 lead.
Gustavus added a trio of runs in the fifth. Reuvers tripled to left center and scored on a throwing error. After reaching on a bunt single, Mueller stole second and third, and then scored on a single by Kayla Ruud (Jr., Savage). Kawiecki then plated the final run with a single to left, scoring Dahlen.
Chloe Smallfield (Fy., Papillion, Neb.) tossed four scoreless innings to pick up the win. She allowed two hits with three strikeouts. Payton Belt (So., Indianola, Iowa) pitched the last inning without allowing a hit. Leonard (2-4, R, RBI, SB) and Skuza (2-3, RBI, 2B) paced the offense.
Gustavus hosts its home opener on Thursday afternoon against St. Olaf, beginning at 3:30 p.m.