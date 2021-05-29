Cleveland softball team wrapped up the Valley Conference scheduled by collecting 19 hits, including 10 extra base hits, in blasting Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 21-12 on May 25 at Truman.
Both batting 4-for-5, Emily Kern and Brianna Connor carried the biggest sticks for the Clippers. Kern homered, hit three doubles, drove in four runs and scored four. Connor hit three doubles, drove in three runs and scored three.
Harley Connor also had a dig day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and a run.
The McCabes, Nicole and Halle, both went 2-for-5. Nicole scored three runs. Halle drove in one run and scored two.
Grayce Korteum homered, doubled, drove in four runs and score two in going 2-for-4.
Kacey Karels batted 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs.
Cassandra Connor went 1-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs.
Kern started at pitching and lasted 2 1/3 innings with six runs (four earned) on two hits, five hits and two strikeouts.
Sierra Davis finished up the last 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four.
Cleveland finishes 5-2 in the Valley and third place of eight teams. ML/GHEC/T finishes 1-6 and last place.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 8, Cleveland 5
The Clippers finished off the regular season Friday with a nonconference 8-5 loss at Sleepy Eye.
Brianna Connor led off the game with a home run in going 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Nicole McCabe batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Kern batted 2-for-4 with a doubled and an RBI.
Harley Connor finished 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Cassandra Connor went 2-for-4 with a run.
Ashley Connor and Ziebarth hit 1-for-3.
Kern went the distance at pitcher, throwing an eight hitter with five walks and two strikeouts.