Driving and dishing proved to be successful as St. Peter boys basketball team rallied from trailing 47-40 at halftime to outscoring Belle Plaine 45-21 in the second half and winning 87-68 Monday.
The Saints became more aggressive on offense and defense in the second half, fast-breaking, making steals and taking the ball to the hoop more often. And if the shot wasn't there, they passed if off to teammates for an easy lay-up or a 3-point shot.
Center Wyatt Olson and point guard Ethan Grant led the comeback. Olson finished with a game-high 33 points on 13 for 24 from the field and 7 of 12 free throws. Grant scored 23 on 10 for 14 from the field and 2 for 3 free throws. Also in double figures, Josh Johnson had 15 points and Ethan Volk had 12.
"Ethan Grant made a ton of big plays," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "He kind of took over, and we had some great passing down underneath. We got a lot of easy baskets. And Wyatt dominated in the second half underneath. We had to adjust to their defense. "
The Tigers jumped to a 32-14 lead with 6:30 left in the first half, mainly with strong defense and rebounding on both ends of the floor.
"Their zone [defense] threw us off a little bit," Wyatt Olson said. "We hadn't seen a zone like that before. We didn't attack it the correct way.
"We didn't box out well, and they killed us on the boards in the first half," Wyatt Olson said. "We made an adjustment at halftime, and Bennett [Olson] I thought did a really nice job rebounding. We've been asking more from him and it did a really nice job rebounding."
"With Presidents' Day and no school, we get out of our routine a little bit," Keating said. "It's probably the worst start we've had all year. We couldn't make a shot, but then they were making shots.
"They were kicking our tail on the glass. They had nine offensive rebounds at half [and 18 in the game]. They were just outworking us, so we calmed down and were able to get some shots."
But the Saints went on a 26-15 run to end the half and cut the lead to 47-40.
The Saints finally tied it 53-53 with 12:50 to play on a basket by Olson.
Two straight 3-pointers by guards Kaden Oeltjenbruns and Josh Johnson gave St. Peter a 59-53 lead and they continued to build on that the rest of the game.
"We came out in the second half and did a great job," Wyatt Olson said. "We scored either on the drive, the layup or a couple of corner 3's that helped us extend that lead. We made a good adjustment offensively and defensively."
"I proud of the way we battled in foul trouble," Keating said. "Once we got shots, we said let's go before they set up their defense. And I think we tired them out a little bit."
Olson said the key to his success was being aggressive. "I had a couple of games where I wasn't doing my part as far as being aggressive, and tonight I did a lot better."
The Saints (16-9 overall, 7-2 Big South Conference) finish off conference play Tuesday versus New Ulm (6-15, 1-4) at St. Peter.
Belle Plaine dropped to 12-10.
Belle Plaine 47 21 68
St. Peter 40 47 87
St. Peter 85 (Wyatt Olson 33, Ethan Grant 23, Josh Johnson 14, Ethan Volk 12, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 5)
2FG 32-69 (46%)
3FG 8-25 (32%) Johnson 4 of 7, Volk 2 of 6, Grant 1 of 4, Oletjenbruns 1 of 4)
FT 13-23 (57%)