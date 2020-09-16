St. Peter boys soccer team stayed unbeaten at 4-0-2 with a 7-2 win over Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia at Bethany Lutheran College.
Brooks Reicks scored two goals for the Saints. Five other St. Peter players had single goals.
Here are the goals by St. Peter in order: Reicks, assisted by Josh Van Grootheest; Van Grootheest; assisted by Marty Anderson; Cooper Dean, assisted by Kelson Lund; Reicks, assisted by Wesley Yang; Logan Moe, penalty Kick; Carter Wendroff; assisted by Lund; and Connor Bjorling, unassisted
St. Peter goalie Josh Robb made 12 saves to secure the victory.
"Last night's game was a great showing of how dangerous our team can be when we turn our possession forward and look for those through long balls through the lanes of the other team's defense," St. Peter assistant coach Tanner Nadeau said. "As you can see we had a lot of different names helping out scoring for us last night and a couple first varsity goals were scored by; Josh Van Grootheest, Carter Wendroff and Connor Bjorling! What we need to work on for our game against Worthington on Friday is our communication in our defensive third, as well as using the whole field and not playing narrow. The Worthington game is always a game to look forward to and hopefully we can bring the scoring down to Worthington on Friday! GO Saints!"