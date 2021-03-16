COLLEGEVILLE – After a year without play, the Gustavus softball team was back in action for a doubleheader at Saint Ben’s.
“It was awesome to get back out playing games,” said Head Coach Coley Ries. “We have so many new faces that got their first taste of college ball. The experience they gained in just one day will help them be more comfortable and confident in themselves.”
Senior Ashley Neunfeldt (Bloomington) would take the first pitch for the Gusties and both teams would remain scoreless until the third inning when the Bennies got on the board. They would tack on another run in the fourth but Gustavus remained strong on defense in the fifth. Saint Benedict used their momentum to tally on two more runs in the sixth inning where the Gusties would hold them to for the 4-0 loss for their first game.
“I was proud of our fight in game one, we got baserunners and were one key hit away from making things interesting. Ashley did a great job in the circle keeping us in the ballgame.”
The Gusties would regroup before heading into the second half of the doubleheader. Saint Benedict would start hot with two runs, another in the second, and a combined eight in the third and fourth innings. By the bottom of the fourth the Bennies would hold an 11-0 lead and finish. Madelyn Meuller (Fy., North Mankato) would have a hit. Payton Belt (Fy. Indianola, Iowa), Piper Otto (Fy., Brooklyn Park), and Amara Packey (Jr., Fridley) would face 25 batters in the loss.
“We learned a lot today, we figured out what we need to work on. I’m proud of this young team and believe we have a very high upside. We will continue to be better each time we take the field.”