All sorts of special events happened during the St. Peter wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday, which attracted the biggest home crowd of the season. The bleachers were filled on one side of the gym, and people lined the entire balcony.
Take Down Cancer Night honored Ann Volk, who recently Took Down Cancer. St. Peter co-head coach Ryan Timmerman announced $475 was raised. Volk asked that the proceeds be given to Relay For Life Nicollet County. Money was raised though a raffle to sit on a matside couch during the last match. T-shirt sales prior to the event also raised $150.
It was the last home meet for three senior wrestlers, Michael Connor, Wareke Gillette and Eli Hunt, plus Statistician Grace Evans and Managers Cody Seifert and Christopher Hansen. The sixsome were honored for Senior Night with gifts from their parents and speeches from their teammates.
Oh, and there were entertaining wrestling matches. It was a three-ring circus with two varsity dual meets and junior varsity matches going on at the same time.
"We had a great, long night of good wrestling last night at the SPHS gym, as we brought in three ranked teams and saw some great matches," St. Peter coach Keith Hanson said. "From a fans viewpoint they got to watch some great, hardworking kids compete on senior night, and we also had a Takedown Cancer night.
"Our kids wrestled very well in all three duals as some are posturing for individual positions and as well as team position for next week's section team tournament."
St. Peter (11-10) lost all three of its matches, but the competition was tough.
In the first round, Blue Earth Area (14-4 and ranked No. 6 in Class A) defeated St. Peter 40-26, and Scott West (9-1 and ranked No. 9 in Class AA) defeated Tri-City United (9-5 and ranked No. 11 in Class AA) 33-29.
In the second round, Scott West defeated St. Peter 46-22, and BEA defeated TCU 40-30.
In the third round, TCU defeated St. Peter 43-23, and Scott West defeated BEA 48-10.
Four Saints finished the night 3-0:
- Brogan Hanson at 132 pounds where he posted a fall and two decisions.
- Wareke Gillette at 152 where he had three decisions.
- Kole Guth at 170 where he had one fall, a major decision and a decision.
- Eli Hunt at 182 where he had one fall, a major decision and a decision.
St. Peter won six matches against BEA. Guth and Hunt won by pins. Michael Connor at 145 won a major decision. Nakiye Mercado at 106, Hanson and Gillette won decisions.
Against Scott West, St. Peter won five matches. Harold Born at 126 and Hanson won by pins. Guth won a major decision. Gillette and Hunt won decisions.
The Saints won five matches against the Titans. Born won by a fall. Mercado, Hanson, Guth and Hunt won decisions. Nathan Fogal won a forfeit at 138.
BEA 40, St. Peter 26
106: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Caleb Langager (BEA) (MD 9-1) 113: Carson Sturtz (BEA) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 12-7) 120: Ty Peterson (BEA) over Amir Loredo-Hollon (STPE) (Fall 3:47) 126: Davis Sunken (BEA) over Harold Born (STPE) (MD 11-2) 132: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Jacob Beeler (BEA) (Dec 9-4) 138: Caleb Beeler (BEA) over Nathan Fogal (STPE) (Dec 6-1) 145: Michael Connor (STPE) over Jaxen Klinkner (BEA) (MD 13-1) 152: Wareke Gillette (STPE) over Koby Nagel (BEA) (Dec 3-1) 160: Max Ehrich (BEA) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Fall 8:01) 170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Kean Hicks (BEA) (Fall 9:01) 182: Eli Hunt (STPE) over Cole Warmka (BEA) (Fall 3:02) 195: Nick Frank (BEA) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Fall 1:52) 220: Luke Mertens (BEA) over (STPE) (For.) 285: Ian Cornelio (BEA) over (STPE) (For.)
Scott West 46, St. Peter 22
106: Matt Randolph (SCWE) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (MD 12-0) 113: Landon Church (SCWE) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 8-7) 120: Tory Pumper (SCWE) over Amir Loredo-Hollon (STPE) (Fall 3:04) 126: Harold Born (STPE) over Adam Kelvington (SCWE) (Fall 1:52) 132: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Leo Siekmann (SCWE) (Fall 6:32) 138: Colton Bahr (SCWE) over Nathan Fogal (STPE) (Fall 1:05) 145: Luke Fogarty (SCWE) over Michael Connor (STPE) (Dec 8-2) 152: Wareke Gillette (STPE) over Blake Riemer (SCWE) (Dec 6-1) 160: Jace Demmers (SCWE) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Fall 3:02) 170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Hunter Kvasnicka (SCWE) (MD 10-0) 182: Eli Hunt (STPE) over Jack Wiese (SCWE) (Dec 8-4) 195: Trent Rasmussen (SCWE) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Fall 0:44) 220: Hunter Struffert (SCWE) over (STPE) (For.) 285: Gavin Fahey (SCWE) over (STPE) (For.)
TCU 43, St. Peter 23
106: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Zach Balma (TCU) (MD 13-0) 113: Chris Johnson (TCU) over (STPE) (For.) 120: Brant Lemieux (TCU) over Evan Walter (STPE) (MD 15-5) 126: Cole Franek (TCU) over Harold Born (STPE) (Fall 1:50) 132: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Carter O`Malley (TCU) (Dec 9-4) 138: Nathan Fogal (STPE) over (TCU) (For.) 145: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over Michael Connor (STPE) (Fall 0:45) 152: Wareke Gillette (STPE) over Hunter Rutt (TCU) (Dec 9-6) 160: Adam Fredrickson (TCU) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Dec 5-4) 170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Marco Reyes (TCU) (Dec 7-2) 182: Eli Hunt (STPE) over Brody Rud (TCU) (MD 12-4) 195: Riley O`Malley (TCU) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Fall 1:22) 220: Jose Reyes (TCU) over (STPE) (For.) 285: Robert Bastyr (TCU) over (STPE) (For.)