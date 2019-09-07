In the highly competitive Prior Lake Invite Saturday at Hidden Oaks Middle School Pool, St. Peter swimming and diving team placed fourth out of six teams.
Host Prior Lake placed first: 1. Prior Lake 611, 2. Mankato West 403, 3. Shakopee 299, 4. St Peter 241, 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 210 and 6. Bloomington Jefferson 198.
Morgan Kelly led St. Peter with a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.07.
Kelly also swam on a pair of third-place relays. The 200 medley relay team of Shelby Graft, Kelly, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer took third in 1:19.19. The 200 freestyle relay team of Graft, Landsom, Hannah Denzer and Kelly placed third in 1:48.96.
Kelly also led the Saints with fifth place in the 50 freestyle in 26.69.
Lauren Feder led the Saints in diving with a fourth place (268.95 points).
Landsom also picked up a fifth place in the 100 butterfly (1:04.95) and a ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.73).
Graft also led off the fifth place 400 freestyle relay team with Olivia Denzer, Piedra Larson and Hannah Denzer in 4:05.95.
Hannah Denzer added a seventh place in the 200 freestyle (2:09.78) and an eighth place in the 500 freestyle (5:52.63).
Olivia Denzer led the Saints with 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:32.62), and she took ninth in the 500 freestyle (5:52.70).
Isabel Avant touched 11th in the 100 freestyle (1:03.14).
The Saints host Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter Middle School Pool.