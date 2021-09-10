The St. Peter boys soccer team traveled to Pine Island Thursday night to take on the Panthers. A strong second-half performance from the Saints didn't overcome the slow start however, as St. Peter fell 2-0.
"We battled them greatly in the second half," said Saints head coach Tanner Nadeau. "We just didn't start off with energy and effort."
"It was fun though to play against a team we've never played before," added Nadeau. "We have a great team, the boys just have to believe that themselves."
The Saints return to action Saturday, Sep. 11, when they host Mankato East with kick-off scheduled for 1:00 p.m.