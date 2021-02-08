St. Peter wrestling team finished 1-1 in a triangular on Friday at Pipestone.
The Saint (8-6) fell in a close Big South Conference match to New Ulm 36-31 and rolled over Pipestone 57-22. New Ulm improved to 10-4, while Pipestone dropped to 3-11.
St. Peter had seven double winners: Nakiye Mercado at 126 pounds with a pin and a decision, Noah Hunt at 132 with a decision and a forfeit, Harold Born at 138 with pin and a decision, Nathan Fogal at 145 with two pins, Brogan Hanson with two pins at 152, Kole Guth at 160 with a major decision and a forfeit and Cole Filand at 170 with a technical fall and a decision.
Going 1-0 for the Saints were Oziel Hildago at 182 with a decision and Leighton Robb with a pin at 195.
St. Peter hosts Marshall (6-4) and Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran (11-0) in a triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday.