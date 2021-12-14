Saturday morning, the St. Peter wrestling team utilized three third-place finishes, a pair of second-place finishes and an individual championship from Nakiye Mercado in the 138-pound weight class to finish third at the Delano Invite.
Other teams in attendance were Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, Becker, Medford, Rogers, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Delano, Park Center and St. Croix Lutheran.
At 106 pounds, Brock Guth (4-4) placed third and scored 13.0 team points with a third round fall at 1:11 over Rogers' Grady Weinbrenner.
Ryan Moelter (5-3) placed fourth and scored 10.0 team points in the in the 113 weight class.
At 120 points, Charlie Born (5-3) placed fifth and scored 7.0 points.
Deontre Torres (6-3) earned a fifth place finish to score 8.5 points at 126.
At 132, Evan Walter (2-6) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.
Nakiye Mercado (6-1) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points at 138 with a 10-6 decision over Chris Dietl of Rogers in the semi-finals and a 3-0 decision over Medford's Evan Schweisthal.
At 145, Taylen Travaille (2-2) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
At 152, Harold Born (6-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points for the Saints with a win over Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran's Patrick Duske thanks to a fall at 3:47, followed by a 10-3 decision over Garron Hoffman of Medford and a 6-4 decision loss in the championship match to Dillon Bartel of Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Brogan Hanson (6-3) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points at 160 a fall over DeCarlon Henderson of Park Center at 1:09, a fall over Mark Haba of Park Center at :43 and an injury victory in the third place match.
At 170, Cole Filand (6-2) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points for St. Peter.
Kole Guth (7-1) placed 2nd at 182 and scored 18.0 team points with a fall over Joe Goth of Becker at 0:58, a 3-1 decision over Tyson Ricker of Becker before being pinned by Clete Scherer of Delano at 3:14 in the championship match.
Leighton Robb (5-3) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points at 195.
At 220, Kemper Ely (1-2) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points with a 12-5 decision over Sam Paye of Park Center.
Connor Travaille (6-3) placed 4th at 285 and scored 14.0 team points to wrap up the invitational.
St. Peter returns to the mat Thursday, Dec. 16 with a road dual at Waseca against the Bluejays.