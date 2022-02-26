The six senior members of the St. Peter girls basketball team, from left to right; Sundus Abdirahman, Lilly Ruffin, Lauren Odland, Danielle Johnson, Josie Wiebusch and Grace Remmert. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
After being postponed twice due to snowstorms, the matchup between the St. Peter girls basketball team and the Byron Bears finally tipped off Friday night. A low scoring first-half gave way to an excellence second-half showing for the Saints as they cruised to a 46-29 win over the Bears.
"The energy was really positive tonight and we had an amazing fan section while the bench helped us on the court to get the win," said senior forward Lilly Ruffin.
The game served as the regular season finale for the Saints and as such they honored the six seniors on the team, Sundus Abdirahman, Ruffin, Lauren Odland, Danielle Johnson, Josie Wiebusch and Grace Remmert. St. Peter finished the regular season with a record of 22-5 (10-0 BSE).
Its definitely sad, but also really cool," said Remmert. "We've all been playing together since fourth grade so its great do it with the team and be together."
In the opening minutes, Byron was able to maintain a slight edge until Annika Southworth splashed down a three to give St. Peter a 9-7 lead, followed by another three on the next possession to go ahead by five. Offense was difficult to come by for both teams in the first half with the Bears routinely cutting off the driving Saint players and St. Peter's defensive pressure forcing numerous turnovers.
"Defense wins games and the harder we play on defense the easier shots we can get on breakaways," said Wiebusch. "It just takes the energy up when we get easy scores."
At the half, St. Peter held a 19-14 advantage which would instantly be extended when Rhyan Holmgren stole the ball on the Bears first possession of the second-half and laid it up and in. A 25-7 run for the Saints put the game out of reach for the Bears, and the final minutes saw the entire St. Peter roster get the opportunity to contribute in front of the home crowd.
"I think it was a super fun environment and a good team win and the bench brought a lot of energy," noted Remmert. "Overall it was really fun and a great way to end our season."
With the regular season concluded, St. Peter now begins preparation for the Section 2AAA tournament which is scheduled to begin March 1. The Saints earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will host Worthington with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. and the winner taking on the victor between top seeded Mankato East and New Prague.