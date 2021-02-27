Cleveland girls basketball held off a strong second-half challenge to defeat the Nicollet/Mankato Loyola Raiders 50-47 on Thursday at Nicollet.
The Clippers led 22-17 at halftime, but the Raiders held a 30-28 advantage in the second half.
Guard Kacey Karels paced Cleveland with a game-high 19 points including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Cleveland guard Macey Ziebarth also scored in double digits with 12 points.
Also for the Clippers, forward Halle McCabe scored seven points with a 3-pointer, and forward Sarena Remiger and center Emily Kern both had six points.
Hayley Selly led the Raiders with 15 points. Marah Hulke scored 10 points with three 3's. Josie Hansen hit two 3's for nine points. Brookyn Bode netted eight points with two 3's. Hatti Hansen had three points, and Olivia Kachelmeier scored a basket.
With the win, Cleveland moved over a .500 record overall at 6-5 and 3-4 in the Valley Conference. Nicollet/Loyola dropped to 6-7, 4-4.
Cleveland has four games remaining in the regular season: March 2 at home versus St. Clair, March 5 at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain, March 9 at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and March 11 at Madelia.