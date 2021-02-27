Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .A quick moving but complex winter system will impact the area beginning this evening through Sunday morning. A band of snow will set up from southwestern Minnesota up through northwest Wisconsin as a surface low deepens across Iowa. Snowfall totals generally look to be in the 2 to 4 inch range with amounts quickly tapering off on either side of the band. A narrow corridor of of 5 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts appears most likely from near Sioux Falls to Mankato. Southern Minnesota may see more of a wintry mix at times, but little to no ice accumulation is expected. Precipitation will come to an end Sunday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of over 1 inch per hour are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&