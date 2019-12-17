St. Peter topped host Waseca 130.775 to 124.250 in girls gymnastics competition Friday.
The Saints took advantage of a 1-2-3 finish in the bars event and a 1-2 finish in the all-around scores to record the victory.
Bell Edmonds and Anna Klatt finished as the top two in all-around competition with combined scores of 33.275 and 32.700, respectively, in the four individual events. Waseca's Emily Farley was third at 31.925.
Edmonds scored a meet-high 9.025 in her trademark event, the vault. She also placed in the top three in the other three. Edmonds was second in the bars at 7.575, third in the beam at 8.000, and tied with Klatt in the floor at 8.675.
Klatt was the top scorer on the balance beam with an 8.375. She also scored an 8.425 in the vault and a 7.275 on the bars.
Saints teammate Mckayla Moline earned the best score in the bars with an 8.200. She added a 7.775 on the balance beam.
Hannah Brenke and Audrey Kennedy each placed third in individual events. Brenke was third in the vault with an 8.500. She also scored a 7.825 on the beam and a 7.900 in the floor competition. Kennedy finished third on the bars with a 7.550. In her other two events, she scored a 7.700 on the beam and an 8.125 in floor competition.
Lauren Feder participated in the vault, scoring an 8.200.
The Saints travel to St. James for a Thursday dual meet.