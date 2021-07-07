After the retirement of long-time sports reporter and editor Pat Beck, the St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News has a new reporter covering local sports in the area: Ben Camp.
Camp, a native of Stockbridge, Michigan, is working on a master's degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he previously received his bachelor's degree in sports management with a minor in communication. He also served in the Sports Information office at MNSU for five years. There, he prepared game notes, press releases, postgame stories, features and social media content.
"I learned a lot about how sports worked at a college level from the top down and how the community speaks to the coaches and how the coaches speak to the community," he said of his time in the office. "With that experience, it's just really making sure that when I'm talking to these athletes and coaches, I'm getting those voices and that sense of community and getting what makes this place special out to the readers."
Camp is excited to get started in his new position, covering local teams in local sports. In his first two nights, he covered a U18 St. Peter boys soccer game and then a Le Sueur Braves amateur baseball game.
"It was really fun to be able to, my first day at work, go to an event, meet some of the coaches and student-athletes in St. Peter, and then on my second night go to another community in Le Sueur and immediately talk to some players and fans there," he said. "I've been amazed at how kind everyone I've spoken to has been."
Camp describes himself as an organized and eager reporter, ready to learn as much as he can about the teams he covers and get a variety of athletes and individuals into the spotlight. His position oversees coverage of sports from St. Peter Public Schools, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools, Tri-City United Public Schools and Cleveland Public School. Camp will also follow local summer sports and non-high school activities.
Camp lives in North Mankato. He is married to Dr. Linda Morrical, who works as a physchologist at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program campus in St. Peter. The two love their new home.
"When we came here five years ago, it was almost instantaneous that we fell in love with this southern Minnesota area," Camp said.
Regional Managing Editor Suzy Rook, who worked with Associate Editor Philip Weyhe to bring Camp on board, said she felt a positive energy from the new sports reporter.
"I think Ben has enthusiasm," Rook said. "He is very enthusiastic, excited to come to St. Peter, be in the community, cover the athletes and tell their stories."