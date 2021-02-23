Three St. Peter boys basketball players scored in double digits, but Kenyon-Wanamingo topped the Saints 79-63 on Monday at St. Peter.
Ethan Grant paced the Saints with 18 points, three assists and two take charges. Bennett Olson netted 14 points and seven rebounds. Vinny Guappone chipped in 13 points and two steals.
"It was a disappointing loss especially after our Blue Earth game (75-73 OT win)," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "Some tired legs and poor defense factored in, but I give Kenyon all the credit. They made huge shots, played with energy and outplayed us tonight. I've got to do a much better job preparing our team for these Monday games, and we simply didn't play well enough.
"This one stings, but we have seven more to go, and it won't get any easier with our next four games all against big schools with great players. We need a great week of practice."
Both teams have 6-5 records.
St. Peter (4-3 Big South Conference) hosts Waseca (10-0, 6-0) in a rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, the Bluejays beat the Saints 80-39 on Jan. 22.