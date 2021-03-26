A limited number of fans will be permitted at some Gustavus home sporting events this spring, beginning Tuesday, March 23.
The recently updated Gustavus Athletic Department spectator policy for home athletic events this spring applies to baseball, softball, men’s and women’s soccer games, as well as men’s and women’s tennis matches this spring. Spectators will not be allowed at volleyball games, football scrimmages, or track & field events. If weather conditions deteriorate and an event moves indoors, spectators will not be permitted indoors.
To limit the number of outside visitors coming to campus, each rostered student-athlete and coach will be allowed two guests at each home competition. For weekday events guests must be registered by the student-athlete or coach at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled contest. For weekend events, registration must be completed by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the event.
Registrations made after the deadline or walk-up registrations the day of the game will not be accepted. Every person registered will count as a guest regardless of age. Student-athletes are not permitted to transfer their guest privileges. Additional procedures will be shared with each team.
Venues will open to spectators 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Guests must follow Gustavus’s seating policy and arrangements in order to maintain distance to others and may not interact with student-athletes while at the contest. Spectators must remain at least 12 feet away from all student-athletes and competition areas. Pets will not be allowed at any venue this year. Tailgating before or after a contest is strictly prohibited and all guests must leave the facility immediately following the conclusion of the event.
All guests must follow Gustavus safety guidelines while in attendance, including wearing masks or face coverings at all times covering the nose and mouth and maintaining social distance. Guests are prohibited from consuming food at any contests but are allowed to lift, not remove, masks to drink a beverage.
There will be a limited number of tickets available for current Gustavus students and employees that will be distributed at the Lund Center Information Desk the day of each contest. Tickets will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. weekdays and noon Saturday and Sunday. Additional procedures will be shared with each student/employee when they pick up their ticket.
This policy applies to Gustavus home fans only and does not permit attendance from guests of the visiting teams. Gustavus fans should check the opposing institution’s spectator policy before planning to attend athletic events that Gustavus is not hosting.
Gustavus and the Athletic Department hold the right to adjust these attendance policies based on current COVID-19 conditions at any time.