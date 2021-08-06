Brandon Beckendorf from Danube, MN picked up the win in his first time ever competing in the B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature during the Sibley County Fair Arlington Raceway Stock Car Shootout. He won $2,500 for his 1st place finish plus an additional $2,415 for leading the race for 15 laps for a total of $4,915.00.
Thirty seven stock cars signed in to compete in the special event. The top 2 in each heat drew for their starting positions while the top 4 in each qualified for the feature race.
Dean Cornelius from New Prague drew #1 while Chanse Hollatz of Clear Lake IA drew the #2, they both had their work cut out for them as there was a stout field cars behind them. It was Hollatz that came around as the leader for the first lap but by the second time around Cornelius was the leader, The two drivers exchanged positions the first four laps but it was Cornelius that remained the front runner for eight laps until lap 9 when Beckendorf appeared on his tail.
The two raced side by side but by lap 11 Beckendorf pulled away and led the rest of the race to win. Cornelius had troubles on lap 23 and pulled into the pit area.
Behind Beckendorf was Jeff Larson from Lakefield who had started in the 2nd row next to Chad Schroeder, these two drivers raced side by side until Schroeder hit the infield tire in turn #3 and went into the work area to change a tire.
That brought out a yellow flag. With only 5 laps to go, Beckendorf once again took the lead and had a demanding lead ahead of Cornelius and the 18 of Zane Devilbus from Farmington NM. He got around Larson the following lap and had Beckendorf in his sights while Larson was being challenged by Hutchinson's Tim Pessek.
With only 2 laps left in the race, Cornelius exited the track for the pit but still had a great payday as he had led 8 laps to pick up an extra $1288. Pessek got under Larson and passed him for the 3rd position but as the white flag came out Larson piled on the heat and got by Pessek again.
In the end Beckendorf stayed out front for the win, Devilbus took 2nd but was disqualified in post race teching, Larson inherited the 2nd place spot and Pessek took 3rd place ahead of Hollatz. The $100 hardcharger award as well as went to Matt Looft, Matt Schauer of Green Isle, Justin Luinenburg of Worthington and Ryan Bjerkeset of St.Peter all won the $500.00 random draw positions that were sponsored by B&B Racing Chassis, Arlington NAPA and Arlington Sunoco Fuel.
A first lap yellow flag occurred during the Stock Car B Feature, but after that the race went flag to flag, first with the X2 of Roger Jenniges leading but by lap 3 Matt Schauer of Green Isle had command of the race and led the remaining 8 laps to qualify him for the A feature, Jennings also qualified along with Matt Looft and Ryan Bjerkeset.
Twenty two cars of the twenty four cars signed in started the Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified feature. A first lap incident in between turn #3 and #4 creating carnage out of several cars and ending the night for 5 of them. As the cars relined up, Jeff Lloyd from LeCenter took the lead from the pole position with the 1z of Zach Davis sticking with him.
By lap 5, Davis dug deep and took the lead but that only lasted for 2 laps until a yellow flag came out when Jeff Schultz spun out in turn #3. That gave Matt Looft the opportunity he wanted as he got by Davis on the restart and remained the leader for the next 13 laps to win the race and pick up the $1,000 pay day. Jim Horejsi of Marshall was the hardcharger as he started 12th and took 2nd place ahead of Jeff Carter of Mapleton.
The Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature saw several yellow and red flags throughout, on the first lap, Luke Trebelhorn in the #16 car rolled over in turn #4, he was ok but out of the race. As the race started again, Matt Olson from Franklin took the lead from his front row start, Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop and Olson raced side by side down the back stretch until they had the company of Cory Probst.
On lap 3, another caution flag was thrown for the A1 spinning around in turn #4. Once again Olson took the lead and distanced himself from Probst but that didn't last long as another yellow flag came out when the 23 of Tayte Harazin and 5r of Joe Regnar made contact. The cars restacked and restarted only for another yellow to come out when Chad Volk stalled in turn #2 after getting a flat tire. He rejoined the field but several laps later he hit the front wall coming out of turn #4 and ended his racing night.
Olson and Probst battled each other for the next 11 laps but it was Olson who came out the leader and winner. He picked up $800.00 for the win as Go For IT Gas in Glencoe added to the feature winner and Mike Ristau added an extra $200. Jed Trebelhorn took 3rd place ahead of Blake Luinenburg.