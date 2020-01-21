Gustavus Adophus College freshman Caitlin Rorman scored a career-high 25 points and posted the third double-double of her first-year campaign in Gustavus’s 75-64 upset win over No. 15 Augsburg Sunday and was named MIAC Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance.
After scoring 14 points points and seven rebounds in a loss to Concordia Sunday, Rorman went 8-of-12 from the field and 9-for-9 from the free throw line and added 10 boards in Sunday’s win over Augsburg.
The Blue Earth native has scored double-digit points in 13 of the Gusties’ first 15 games of the season and holds the highest field goal percentage of all first-year competitors in the MIAC.