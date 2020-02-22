No. 5 seeded St. Peter (20-5) will travel to No. 4 seeded Hutchinson (19-7) for the first round of the eight-team Section 2AAA girls basketball tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The Tigers defeated the Saints 54-42 during the regular season.
The winner of St. Peter and Hutchinson will play the winner of No. 1 Marshall (25-0) an New Ulm (11-13) in the section semifinals at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at Gustavus Adolphus College.
In other first-round games, No. 2 Waconia (16-10) will host No. 7 Mankato East (12-14) and No. 3 Mankato West (19-7) will host No. 6 Worthington (14-11).
The championship game also will be at Gustavus at 7 p.m. March 5.
The section bracket can be found on the Minnesota State High School League website here: https://legacy.mshsl.org/Brackets/bracket.asp?tournamentId=410&bracketId=551